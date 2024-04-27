Bosso look to shake off bad form against CAPS United

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

HIGHLANDERS hold the upper hand in recent clashes, having not lost to CAPS United in the league since 2019.

The two sides have met four times since then, with Bosso winning two and the other two ending in draws.

The Green Machine returns to Bulawayo tomorrow for a showdown with Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium. Ahead of the match, CAPS United striker William Manondo declared they are not afraid to face Bosso.

“Highlanders are a good team but we are not afraid of them. We have to go out there and give it our best. It’s possible for us to go there and collect maximum points,” said Manondo.

CAPS United heads into their crucial clash against Highlanders tomorrow brimming with confidence after a convincing 3-0 victory over GreenFuel on Thursday. This win propels them to 10th position with 10 points, still trailing league leaders Highlanders by five.

Highlanders, however, will be looking to bounce back after dropping points in their last two matches. A 2-1 defeat to Chicken Inn was followed by a disappointing 2-2 draw against Herentals, where they surrendered a two-goal lead. Coach Kelvin Kaindu will be especially concerned about the sudden defensive frailties, with Bosso conceding four goals in these last two games.

Week Eight saw former champions stumble. FC Platinum suffered their first defeat of the season, losing 1-0 to ZPC Kariba, while Simba Bhora dropped points (1-1) against WiFi Boys, settling for third place with 13 points. FC Platinum, awaiting the judgment on their abandoned tie against CAPS United (leading 1-0 before crowd trouble), currently sits at fourth with 12 points. Their next challenge is an away trip to Manica Diamonds at Sakubva Stadium.

Week Nine Fixtures

Today

Yadah Stars v Chicken Inn (Heart Stadium); ZPC Kariba v Bikita Minerals (Nyamhunga Stadium); Simba Bhora v TelOne (Wadzanai)

Tomorrow

Highlanders v CAPS United (Barbourfields Stadium);Manica Diamonds v FC Platinum(Sakubva); GreenFuel v Arenel Movers (Greenfuel Arena); Bulawayo Chiefs v Chegutu Pirates (Luveve Stadium); Dynamos v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Rufaro Stadium); Hwange v Herentals Colliery Stadium) — @innocentskizoe