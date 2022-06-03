Bosso lure former Mourinho ally

Breaking News
03 Jun, 2022
The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have announced Baltemar Jose De Oliveira Brito as their new head coach, taking over from Mandla Mpofu, who was sacked a fortnight ago.

Brito will be in charge of the team until December 2023.

He will bring with him his assistant coach Antonio Joao Martins Leao Torres from Portugal.

Highlanders said they will provide further details on the rest of the backroom staff in due course.

Brito has dual Brazil and Portuguese citizenship and is a holder of a Uefa Pro coaching licence with vast experience, having worked with Jose Mourinho as assistant coach at FC Porto in Portugal and in his first spell at Chelsea in England between 2004 and 2007.

When Mourinho left the club in September 2007 Brito had parted ways with the Portuguese manager.

He has won two English Premier League titles, two Portuguese League titles and the FA Cup as Mourinho’s assistant.

More to follow ……

 

