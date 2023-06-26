Bosso make move for Chirinda

Ricky Zililo, [email protected]

FOOTBALL giants Highlanders FC have made an official inquiry about the availability of their prime target, Bulawayo Chiefs striker, Obriel Chirinda.

With the mid-season transfer window set to open on Saturday, Highlanders reportedly wrote to their social media noisy neighbours officially expressing interest in the player.

This is the second time this year that Highlanders have reached out to Bulawayo Chiefs about the former Young Warriors striker who is admired by Bosso coach Baltemar Brito.

Highlanders tried to lure Chirinda to Bosso at the beginning of the year, but they discovered that the player had a running contract. Chirinda signed a three-year contract when he joined Bulawayo Chiefs from Chicken Inn, with the club buying him a house last year.

Bulawayo Chiefs, who have had a brilliant start to the 2023 season under Lizwe Sweswe, confirmed through secretary Dumisani Mantula-Sibanda receipt of Highlanders’ letter.

“It’s true that they (Highlanders) have made an inquiry about Chirinda and like we’ve said in the past, we don’t stand in the path of players should better offers that propel their careers arise. We’ll hear what they (Highlanders) bring to the table and take it from there,” said Mantula-Sibanda.

Authoritative sources within Bulawayo Chiefs told Chronicle Sport that the club was willing to release the player only if Highlanders make a “meaningful” offer.

“Bosses (Bulawayo Chiefs) were charmed by Highlanders that they showed respect and that they are professional by engaging them formally for the player. For the right offer, Chirinda will go. It will all depend on how Bosso negotiate but trust me, the club is willing to let Chirinda go,” said the source.

Brito has reportedly told his paymasters to go for Chirinda and should they fail to lure him to Bosso, he is content with the present squad. The Bosso gaffer, according to club sources, is confident that his goal-shy strikers will “soon” get it right and compete for the championship.

Against a background where Highlanders has been struggling to score, managing nine goals in 12 outings from a brace by Calvin Chigonero, a penalty converted by goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, Stanley Ngala, Washington Navaya, Mbongeni Ndlovu, McKinnon Mushore, Peter Muduhwa and Melikhaya Ncube, there were concerns that lack of goals could cost Bosso the championship.

In one of the meetings with his superiors, Brito reportedly quoted Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson who said defences win the championship while strikers score goals, as he defended his decision against going to the market.

Bosso, the only unbeaten team in the Premiership after 12 rounds of matches are second on the table with 22 points, are just a point behind leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Bosso have scored nine goals and conceded three from five wins and seven draws. — @ZililoR