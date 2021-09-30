Bosso march closer to Chibuku Super Cup quarter-finals

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

Highlanders 1-1 Bulawayo Chiefs

CHIBUKU Super Cup defending champions Highlanders moved a point closer to qualifying for the quarter-finals after being held by an impressive Bulawayo Chiefs on Thursday afternoon at Barbourfields Stadium.

Bosso took their points’ tally to eight from four matches, two adrift of leaders Chicken Inn, who secured their quarter-final ticket on Wednesday with a 2-0 win over Bulawayo City.

Striker Lynoth Chikuhwa scored his first goal for Bosso in the 30th minute following a swift counter attack.

Joel Ngodzo set Chikuhwa through with a sublime pass, and from an acute angle, blasted the ball into the roof of the net.

The goal was relief for Highlanders as Chiefs had been enjoying superior ball dominance, which they failed to turn into goals.

Bosso had earlier on fluffed a perfect opportunity to take the lead through Ray Lunga, who failed to beat Chiefs’ goalkeeper David Bizabani in a one-on-one situation after getting to the end of a defence-splitting pass from Ngodzo.

On the stroke of half-time, another chance went begging for Bosso when Ngodzo threaded a perfect pass to Chikuhwa, who rounded the Chiefs goalie only to see his effort cleared off the line for corner by the Ninjas’ skipper Marlvin Mkolo.

Chiefs returned from the break rejuvenated, with Bosso goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda denying striker Faru Matare in a face-to-face situation after beating an offside trap.

Mkolo drew the teams level on the hour mark when the Bosso backline failed to clear a corner kick.

Bosso players, however, felt that central defender Andrew Mbeba had been fouled leading to Chiefs’ goal, but referee Philan Ncube felt otherwise.

Five minutes later, Matare held his head in disbelief when he saw his shot ricochet off the upright with Sibanda clearly beaten.

The result means Bosso need just a draw from their remaining two matches against Chicken Inn and Bulawayo City to make the quarter-finals.

Chiefs, who are on two points, still retain a mathematical chance of progressing to the next round in the event that they win both their games against Bulawayo City and Chicken Inn, and Highlanders lose their remaining games. – @ZililoR