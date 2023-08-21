Bosso march on

Highlanders striker Lynoth Chikuhwa (left) in the race for possession of the ball against Black Rhinos defender Gift Saunyama at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday. (Picture credit: Resta Nyamwanza/PSL)

Nkosilathi Sibanda, [email protected]

Highlanders 1-0 Black Rhinos

IN Portuguese, they say it’s momento brillianto!

Highlanders beat visiting Black Rhinos 1-0 in the Castle Lager Premiership match at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday to continue with their high hopes of winning the title.

That feel good moment exuded in Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito’s face, although he was quick to shut the excitement as he explained how he felt his team’s 19-game unbeaten run was nothing as yet, as there was still more to play for.

Brito was firm in his assessment of the game, not shy in identifying the visitors’ goalkeeper Lenon Gonese as the star of the show.

So impressive was Gonese between the posts, having saved as many efforts that came straight on target from Bosso’s offensive.

That as much, made Brito admit the goalie denied his team a wider margin of goals in the win.

“Another clean sheet. This was team work. This was good for us, because if we don’t concede goals, we collect points. It’s good for us. This is one game done, but like in a marathon, there are still more kilometres to do.

“We had our chances that were created and also the penalty that was a big chance for us. For me, their goalkeeper was the best player of the game,” said Brito.

The winning coach said he knows too well the pressure that will mount on his boys’ shoulders, at this stage of the Castle Lager Premiership campaign.

He made reference to how the Sunday clash with Rhinos was described by the media as an easy stroll for Bosso, given that the visitors anchor the log and Bosso are at the apex, yet the duel on the day proved otherwise.

“We are on the right track. We go into these games for competition, to try and collect the three points. So this is our proposal, our mindset until the end of the season because we know every game now, will be tough for us.

“Everyone now wants to beat us. You could see how they wanted to be the first to beat us. Another ‘animal’ we have before us is being the champions and for that we need to have another character,” he said.

Rhinos coach, Saul Chaminuka wore a sad face. In fact, he was disappointed at the outcome. That was heard in his tone.

He couldn’t help but give out his disappointment on how his defence slackened, in particular how Gonese failed to catch the ball that eventual got to cross the line for the goal for their defeat.

He said Gonese was too complacent, as the goal scored by Highlanders’ Andrew Mbeba in the 30th minute could have easily been saved.

“That was unfortunate. We made mistakes and were punished. We were not convincing.

“We were not aggressive in finishing our attacks. I want to believe that we lacked the last pass. Nevertheless, we played well,” he said.

The coach praised his team for a well-disciplined conduct.

“The discipline in the team has improved and I am happy on that. Now, we shift focus to the next game against Bulawayo Chiefs. We are going to throw our all on the game.”

When all is said and done, Bosso have a five-point lead over second-placed Ngezi Platinum on the log.

But, Brito had a word of advice on his team’s continued form.

He went on to quell the notion abound within the Highlanders faithfuls.

He stands on the word that “It’s not over, until it’s over”.

Teams

Highlanders FC: FC Ariel Sibanda, Lynoth Chikuhwa (Washington Navaya 73rd minute), McKinnon Mushore, Brighton Manhire (Darlington Mukuli 46th minute), Andrew Mbeba, Elshamar Farasi ( Devine Mhindirira 62nd minute) Peter Mudhuwa, Archford Faira, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Melikhaya Ncube, Stanley Ngala (Calvin Chigonero 73rd minute)

Black Rhinos FC: Lenon Gonese, Chelsea Nyakope, Tatenda Mchisa, Daren Mutimu-zunze, Valentine Katsande, Sylon Chikwere-ngwe (Nkosi Mhlanga 58th minute), Allen Gaha-dzikwa (Pride Muko-mbwe 58th minute), Evans Katema, Lot Chiwunga, Garikai Dematsika. — @NkosieLegend.