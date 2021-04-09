Bosso meet over training programme

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS are heading closer to conducting Covid-19 tests to enable them to begin pre-season training following a technical meeting held at the club offices yesterday.

The Bosso technical staff and players held an hour-long meeting, which head coach Mandla Mpofu said was aimed at giving players the programme to be followed after conducting Covid-19 tests.

He said players had also been given individual training programmes and will be measured at the start of their training.

“Of course time has gone, but we stay positive and hope to start our preparations soon. It has been a long lay-off, and starting late obviously has its own disadvantages, but we can only control what we can. We had a meeting where we discussed our training programme.

“The guys were also given programmes to follow at home so that when we start group training we’re in better shape,” said Mpofu.

While Bosso congregated at the club offices, Bulawayo City FC held their training session at White City Stadium.

The local authority-bankrolled side is one of 12 teams that have started their pre-season training after doing Covid-19 tests a fortnight ago.

Bulawayo Chiefs and Chicken Inn have also started training.

Highlanders’ followers on Wednesday started a crowd funding initiative to raise money for Covid-19 tests and players’ medical examinations. – @ZililoR