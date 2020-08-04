Bosso member donates groceries to junior coaches

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ juniors’ all-weather benefactor Bheka Sibanda has again extended his benevolence by donating an assortment of groceries to the club’s remaining three-member juniors’ technical team.

The donation was presented to Bosso 90 coach Melusi ‘Mabaleka’ Sibanda as well as managers Marko Dube and Smart Moyo in a brief ceremony also attended by club spokesperson Ronald Moyo at the club offices yesterday.

Popularly known as Mahii within the Highlanders family, Sibanda said his passion for junior development is what drove him to make the donation, especially to a seemingly neglected but very important army of the club.

“These are the people that produce our next stars and if we don’t take good care of them as members, the tree that produces the fruits will eventually dry and we surely don’t want that to befall us as an institution. I have therefore decided to assist with the little I can during these difficult and trying times, not only for the club, but for the entire country if not the world. I hope this donation will somehow uplift the spirits of these guys and make them realise that as members, we value so much their contribution to this great institution which to us is almost a religion,” said Sibanda.

Highlanders have in the past few years lost three junior coaches, Gift Lunga Jnr, Sizabantu Khoza and Dan Ngwenya, who quit in frustration over working conditions.

The trio, however, declined to publicly reveal reasons for their departure, saying they wanted to go and face new challenges in a different environment and one day return ‘home’.

Bosso spokesperson Moyo heaped praise on Sibanda, describing him as a committed and passionate club member, especially for juniors.

“The club really appreciates Sibanda’s commitment, which of course is driven by his passion for developmental football,” said Moyo.

Sibanda’s passion for Highlanders and their junior sides is unrivaled and also made a commitment yesterday to pay the junior coaches’ July salaries.