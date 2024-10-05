Bosso mourn Tshinga Dube

Online Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have joined the nation in mourning liberation struggle hero and club benefactor Col Tshinga Dube (Rtd).

Dube who was 83, died on Thursday evening at Bulawayo’s Mater Dei Hospital plunging the nation into mourning.

In a statement through club chairman Kenneth Mhlophe, Highlanders wrote: “Highlanders Football Club Family mourns the sad loss of Colonel Judge Tshinga Dube (Rtd) a true benefactor and friend. May his legacy continue to inspire us. Please accept this intimation.”

Members of the Highlanders board and executive visited the family this morning.