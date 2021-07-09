Bosso negotiate with players’ landlords

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Highlanders executive committee says problems emanating from its failure to pay player salaries and outstanding signing-on fees are not peculiar to Bosso, as other sporting institutions also find themselves in a similar dilemma.

Responding to inquiries about a sit-in staged by players in the Bosso offices on Wednesday over unpaid June salaries and signing-on fees, the club said the Covid-19 pandemic had severely affected their operations.

“The players met the chairman (Johnfat Sibanda) and CEO (Nhlanhla Dube) to discuss their welfare issues. However, we cannot divulge the contents of the meeting. It’s not our culture as a club. On whether we have challenges as a club, I think our challenges are not too far different from those of other sporting institutions in general and football clubs in particular. We don’t exist in a vacuum (but) we live in the same environment that has been hard hit by Covid-19. So, in reality we can’t claim that we are not feeling the effects of Covid-19. That would be very dishonest not only to the media, but our members, fans and all other stakeholders,” said Highlanders’ spokesperson Ronald Moyo.

The players indicated that they were now on the verge of being evicted by their landlords for not paying rentals.

They were also disappointed by the club’s silence since last month’s intervention by Footballers Union of Zimbabwe president Desmond Maringwa early last month.

Sibanda, the players said, had assured them on Wednesday that they will get their dues next week and a member of the executive will be sent to talk to each player’s landlord and apprise them about the club’s current financial predicament.

“We’re now waiting for next week and hopefully by then the club will honour its promise. The chairman said we must wait for next week and also promised to dispatch a member of the executive to talk to our landlords. Weird as it is, we hope the landlords will understand, but will we be able to feed our families?” said one player.

Bosso players are demanding payment of US$100 each as a salary top-up. — @ZililoR