WATCH: Bosso on Simba match, referee suspended

HIGHLANDERS Football Club have expressed their commitment to making Fair Play a cornerstone of local football.

In an interview last night, club chief executive Sihlangu Dlodlo said what happened at Shamva’s Wadzanayi Stadium may have been an unfortunate incident in which the rules of the game are in variance with Fifa’s call for Fair Play in its rules and regulations adopted by national member associations.

The Chibuku Super Cup match between Simba Bhora and visitors Highlanders at Wadzanayi Stadium was called off following a penalty decision by referee Cecil Gwezera. This did not sit well with Highlanders as the ball was clearly outside the box and Tinashe Balakasi who clashed with Bosso’s Peter Muduwa in the 79th minute in an incident the referee could have blown for either way, made a big meal out of it, falling onto the turf and dramatically rolling into the 18-yard.

Referee Gwezera and his assist Zondzi Ngosana awarded Simba Bhora the penalty that was contested by Highlanders players, technical team, and management.

With the rules of the tournament’s Article 7.6 clear, Bosso should consider themselves out of this year’s competition and will be barred from next year’s.

Dlodlo said when the League announced venues after the draw, they held their breath hoping the match would get a “fairer” venue given that in their last league game, they lost under controversial circumstances joining several clubs that include Hwange who left Shamva feeling cheated.

“When the venue was announced we all felt hard done in that we were going back to the same venue and to play against a team we left convinced had scored a goal from an offside position.

“That did not sit well with us. The rules of the game are clear, the referee’s decisions premised on Fair Play are clear, the rules and regulations of football are clear too, they promote Fair Play. It is what we stand by and whatever happened in Shamva we were only asking for Fair Play, there was a clear incident of a foul outside the box and a clearly dubious decision made.

“Because that team has a good freekick taker how many clubs have complained of dubious freekicks near the box in the past?” Dlodlo asked.

“Rules and Regulations want Fair Play in football and we want a situation where Fair Play takes centre stage regardless of who is in action,” said Dlodlo whose club joined a list of clubs that have left Wadzanayi feeling what happened was daylight robbery.

Hwange goalie Wellington Muuya was fouled before a corner kick could be taken, a few seconds later the ball was sent to the 12-yard area resulting in a goal long after the goalkeeper lay sprawled on the turf.

The resultant goal was allowed to stand and Hwange kept quiet feeling nobody would come to their rescue as a small team.

While Ngozana faces suspension and Highlanders being booted out, the incident may have aroused everyone’s interest in what has been happening with Simba Bhora and Wadzanai Stadium ever since they moved to Shamva where they are unbeaten in almost a dozen games.

No team has left the venue content that there was a true spirit of Fair Play.

The Zifa Referees Committee yesterday wrote to Ngozana advising him of the suspension from Match Day 27 to Match Day 32, a total of six weeks.

It could be a plausible gesture to publicise action taken on errant referees as of last night there was no word on the fate of Gwezera whose awarding of the penalty caused the abandonment.

Ngozana was punished for not being at the right spot to see the incident.

Chicken Inn’s secretary-general Tawengwa Hara is not happy with the way referees are allowed to ruin matches and still get more games.

He said as a club they are yet to get responses to their complaints about some officials.

Hara says after Week 26, his club is yet to be awarded a penalty and watched in disbelief as Thabani Ruizariro denied them a genuine penalty after Michael Charamba was brought down in the box against Yadah recently.