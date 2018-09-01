Bosso out for Ngezi revenge

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO soccer giants Highlanders will be out to maintain their home dominance over championship chasing Ngezi Platinum Stars when they face off in a league match at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow.

Highlanders have won three of the five Premiership encounters against Ngezi, losing twice and have never lost to their opponents in a league match at their Barbourfields fortress.

In their first leg meeting this year, Highlanders lost 0-1 at Baobab Stadium, with Bosso coach Madinda Ndlovu being labelled a “cry baby” after putting part of the blame for their loss on playing on a watered ground.

With almost a full-squad complement, Ndlovu will be out for revenge and prove that he is not a sore loser.

“This game comes at a perfect time. It’s a game long awaited by our supporters and I’m sure it’s going to be an interesting game. We are ready for them. The last time when we lost at Ngezi we dominated play, gave them quite a scare. This time we’re facing off in a good ground that isn’t watered. Maybe they have to prove beyond doubt that I’m a bad loser because the last time we lost on a watered ground,” said Ndlovu.

Besides seeking revenge against Ngezi, Highlanders will want to end their two-match winless streak and set themselves on a path to finish the season strongly.

Highlanders’ last victory was on July 22 when they beat Triangle United 1-0 at Gibbo Stadium, a result which was followed by a 0-0 away draw against Nichrut and the 2-3 home defeat to Chicken Inn.

Bosso will pin their hopes on seasoned goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, the defending trio of McClive Phiri, Charlton Siyamalonga and Peter Muduhwa, anchorman Adrian Silla, midfielders Gabriel Nyoni and Nigel Makumbe as well as striker Tafadzwa Sibanda.

Ngezi will be without their inspirational captain Liberty Chakoroma who is serving suspension and their hopes will be pinned on goalkeeper Donovan Bernard, defenders Polite Moyo, Keith Kurera and Godknows Murwira, central midfielders Xolisani Moyo and Walter Mukanga as well as attackers Tichaona Mabvura, Michael Charamba and Clive Augusto.

Meanwhile, relegation threatened Bulawayo City have declared themselves ready to face equally in trouble Harare giants Dynamos.

Bekithemba Ndlovu, City’s coach, said they don’t have any reasons to be wary of DeMbare who are also staring relegation.

“I think what is important is for us to concentrate throughout the match because in the last games we’ve been conceding at crucial times. I’ll also want to commend my players for their fighting spirit. We will play our normal game and hopefully get the much awaited win. I think besides that Dynamos are older than us, there is nothing special about this game because they are also facing relegation,” said Ndlovu.

Dynamos are on position 13 with 26 points, two places above the relegation zone while City are second from the bottom with 15 points after 24 games.

At Luveve Stadium this afternoon, Bulawayo Chiefs will be hoping to bounce back from last weekend’s 3-1 away loss to FC Platinum when they play host to Black Rhinos.

Chicken Inn are in Harare where they face Yadah.

Fixtures

Today: Bulawayo Chiefs v Black Rhinos (Luveve), FC Platinum v Mutare City Rovers (Mandava), Harare City v Herentals (Rufaro), Chapungu v Triangle United (Ascot), Yadah v Chicken Inn (National Sports Stadium), ZPC Kariba v Shabanie Mine (Nyamhunga), Bulawayo City v Dynamos (Barbourfields)

Tomorrow: Caps United v Nichrut (National Sports Stadium), Highlanders v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Barbourfields)

@ZililoR