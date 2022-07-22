Bosso out to reclaim their home from Bulawayo City

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

IT’S a derby of two tales when Highlanders and Bulawayo City FC face-off on Sunday with the former aiming to bounce back to winning ways while the latter continues with their survival fight.

This is no ordinary match.

It’s a fight for pride and ‘ownership’ of Barbourfields Stadium, an arena that Highlanders have called home for years. City are the actual owners of the ground since they are bankrolled by the Bulawayo City Council.

Bosso are smarting from a 2-1 shock defeat to log anchors Whawha, while City, the only Premiership team to have won three consecutive games in July so far, edged Tenax CS FC 1-0 at Barbourfields Stadium last weekend.

Highlanders’ defeat at Whawha was coach Baltemar Brito’s first in the four games he has been in charge of the club.

Bosso return to Barbourfields with their players psyched up, having scored an incredible six goals in the two games that Brito has presided over at Bulawayo’s ceremonial home of soccer.

Highlanders edged Black Rhinos 3-2 in Brito’s first match at Barbourfields, drew 1-1 away at Ngezi Platinum Stars before returning home to hammer Manica Diamonds 3-0, a result that was followed by a downfall at Whawha.

During the same period, City’s coach Farai Tawachera lost 0-3 at home to Ngezi, a result that was followed by three consecutive wins against Manica Diamonds (1-0), Whawha (3-1) and Tenax CS FC (1-0).

City have been enjoying a good run, collecting nine points from a possible 12 while the weekend opponents Highlanders have managed seven during the period under review.

But these statistics don’t scare Highlanders.

Not even the fact that Highlanders lost 1-0 in the first leg against City sends shivers in their camp, with Bosso’s leading scorer on seven goals Lynoth Chikuhwa declaring war on the local authority bankrolled club.

“Obviously at BF we’re going to play our normal football.

That side even the field was too small for our game plan.

So, we know at Barbourfields what is happening every weekend will happen.

“We can’t lose to Bulawayo City twice in a season, it’s better we share three points and we are going to win on Sunday,” said Chikuhwa.

The striker who scored his sixth goal of the season, getting a face-saver against Whawha, will be trusted to lead his team’s attack in the absence of suspended Stanley Ngala.

Chikuhwa is likely to partner either Washington Navaya or young Mthabisi Ncube in search of a victory for Bosso.

Despite being the ‘main man’ in leading Highlanders’ attack against City, Chikuhwa says he will be content if he can create scoring opportunities for his teammates.

“My job is to help the team achieve more.

I do have personal targets and I’m focused on scoring goals, but if I don’t score and create goals, I’ll be happy,” Chikuhwa said.

Some of the players expected to carry the day for Highlanders include Mbongeni Ndlovu who says he is enjoying his central defence role, centre back Peter Muduhwa, overlapping left back Godfrey Makaruse, central midfielders Divine Mhindirira, Adrian Silla and Nqobizitha Masuku.

Winger Ray Lunga, a consistent performer for Bosso, will be key in their quest for victory.

Bulawayo City’s hopes will be pinned on goalkeeper Reward Muza, who is on loan from Highlanders and has been in fine form for the club.

The “City Fathers” will look on Mpumelelo Bhebhe, Nyasha Gurende and Winfred Munorwei to form their rear-guard, with skipper Melikhaya Ncube, Genius Mutungamiri, veteran Welcome Ndiweni and Crispen Machisi pulling strings in the midfield, while Dalu Dlodlo, Nqobile Ndlovu and Rodi Sibanda compete for the two striking places.

On Sunday, if City defeat Highlanders, they will be crowned the undisputed champions of Barbourfields Stadium.

If Bosso win, they would have prevented the City Fathers from thinking that they have a chance of taking over the home they have rented to Highlanders since the days of yore.

PSL matchday 22 fixtures

Today: Herentals v Whawha (National Sports Stadium)

Tomorrow: Cranborne Bullets v Harare City (Vengere), FC Platinum v ZPC Kariba (Mandava), Chicken Inn v Dynamos (Barbourfields), Yadah v Ngezi Platinum Stars (National Sports Stadium)

Sunday: Highlanders v Bulawayo City (Barbourfields), Caps United v Manica Diamonds (National Sports Stadium), Triangle United v Black Rhinos (Gibbo), Tenax CS FC v Bulawayo Chiefs (Vengere) — @ZililoR