Bosso “owes” Brito R167 000

An African club has confirmed its intention to settle outstanding payments to Jose Mourinho’s former assistant coach, with the manager believed to be owed around $9 000 (R167 000) by the team.

Zimbabwean outfit Highlanders FC have revealed that they are exploring means to settle their debt to their former coach Baltemar Brito in order to avoid a FIFA ban on transfers.

Brito, who served as Mourinho’s right-hand man at both FC Porto and Chelsea, was in charge of Highlanders during the 2023 season, helping the club finish fifth in the Zimbabwean top flight.

Highlanders CEO Brian Moyo has revealed that they are looking to settle the matter amid a looming transfer ban by FIFA, which would come into effect on 21 January 2025.

“We are aware of the matter. There are already initiatives by the club to address the problem soonest. We want to save the situation and we have advised Fifa about our position, including the coaches themselves and their agent Gilbert Sengwe,” said Moyo, according to The Chronicle.

“We have been talking to them and it is easier for our sponsor to deposit the debt into the coaches’ local foreign accounts they used last year. But they have since closed them and they refuse for us to pay their agent here so that he pays them.

“We have even engaged the Reserve Bank who advised us what to do and we are happy with the advice. Some of the money will be sent this week, and we hope our sponsors will assist with what is outstanding.”

It is said that the estimated $9 000 owed to Brito is for outstanding salaries and signing-on fees. –KICK OFF