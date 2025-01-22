‘Bosso owes me US$2 800’…Bosso secretary seeks compensation for acting post

Zimpapers Sports Hub

A leaked internal letter has revealed that Highlanders owe their executive secretary, Morgan “Gazza” Dube, $2 745 in compensation for his services as acting chief executive officer last November.

Dube took over as acting chief executive officer following the death of the club’s chief executive officer, Sihlangu Dlodlo and says he was promised an allowance by club chairman Kenneth Mhlophe, which was to be determined by the executive committee.

However, in a surprise turn of events, Dube alleges that he was asked to return the money paid to him as allowance despite incurring expenses during his tenure as the acting chief executive officer as he had to relocate from Victoria Falls to Bulawayo.

According to the letter, Dube’s expenses included accommodation ($1 200), meals ($1 500), communication data ($15) and transport ($30).

Dube expressed his willingness to return the allowance but said the club has to first reimburse him the expenses.

“This serves as a reminder that I am still waiting for my compensation. This follows the Highlanders Exco resolution to appoint me as acting CEO for the month of November 2024. I availed myself for the whole duration of 26 working days as assigned.

“I even advised that I did not have the funds to meet my basic welfare while executing my duties of which you advised I was going to be compensated. You also tried to help secure cheaper accommodation through a club member and that failed. Thereafter, you then suggested that I could borrow around to sustain my temporary relocation of which I successfully did and reported back to you and later the Exco in a meeting,” reads the letter.

“Upon appointment, you advised that I would be paid an allowance that was to be determined by the Exco. When it was time to claim salaries from our sponsor, I believed you had settled for the former Ceo’s salary to be paid to me as my acting allowance considering the payroll had been run past you by the treasury.

“From the recent numerous meetings that I have had with the Exco and later with both Exco and Board (Joint), it has become clear to me that I had been misled into that acting position and the promised allowance hence you have now asked me to return the money paid to me. I’m happy to accept the abuse and return the allowance as soon as I get my reimbursement,” Dube wrote.

Efforts to comment from the club executive were not successful.