Bosso panic as Platinum reach for wallet

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

PANIC has reportedly gripped the Highlanders camp following rumours that free-spending Zvishavane-based side FC Platinum are planning an audacious bid for promising central defender Andrew Mbeba.

The 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Rookie of the Year and Young Warriors’ skipper was a revelation at Bosso under Dutchman Pieter de Jongh after he broke into the first team from the Under-18 team.

“Highlanders were jerked off their seats by a Twitter post from De Jongh, who expressed his admiration of the lanky defender along with midfielder Denzel Khumalo, who has since been snapped up by Pure Platinum Play.

“Along with Khumalo, Mbeba was a favourite with the Dutchman during his four-month stint at Highlanders and when he publicly declared that he regarded the duo as one of the most talented young players in Zimbabwe, the admiration sent panic waves at the Bosso offices,” said a source.

Mbeba is still contracted to the Bulawayo giants and has two years left on his contract.

“In the PSL, there is lots of talent, young players with lots of potential. Andrew Mbeba of Highlanders, Denzel Khumalo is also a very big talent,” wrote De Jongh on Twitter.

De Jongh yesterday said he has enough arsenal at his disposal and had no intentions of bringing young Mbeba, indicating that he only mentioned him in response to a question from a journalist.

“That is not true (that I want Mbeba). I only answered a questioned from a journalist. We are not interested in the youngster, our squad is already full. We have very good defenders at FC Platinum, a total selection,” said De Jongh.

A member of the FC Platinum management team also said they have no intention of making another raid on Bosso, indicating that they are a professional side, which never hides its business deals.

“Our squad is okay as shown by the number of players we have loaned out. We have been linked to lots of players and even coaches. It was Peter Muduhwa, Lloyd Chitembwe, Mark Harrison, Callisto Pasuwa, McClive Phiri and so on. Even our assistant coach Lizwe Sweswe was at one time linked to Caps United. I guess these are all football rumours. Mbeba is contracted to Highlanders,” said the official.

A number of Highlanders players have in the past had stints with the three-time Premiership champions, who this week made their intentions of winning their fourth title on the trot known.