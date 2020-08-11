Bosso player could move to Sudan

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

A Highlanders player could become the second Zimbabwean to ply his trade in Sudan if an official offer is made and accepted by Bosso.

Top Sudanese side Al Hilal are reportedly “drafting a lucrative deal for both the player and Bosso”, although no official contact has yet been made.

Should a deal be reached, the player would become the second Zimbabwean after Edward Sadomba to ply his trade in the Sudanese League and coincidentally for the same club.

Sadomba illuminated the Sudanese league and is still idolised by its passionate fans.

When FC Platinum played against Al Hilal in the Total Caf Champions League late last year, there was a stand with a huge Sadomba banner.

“We will remain guided by the player’s current club Highlanders because our interest here is on the clause we signed with Highlanders that we will get 30 percent of the transfer fees if the player gets a deal outside the country,” said his handlers.

The player confirmed that he’d heard rumours of interest for his services, but was still in the dark.

He could become the second Highlanders’ player to leave, following Prince Dube’s imminent move to Tanzanian outfit Azam.

Al Hilal are owned by one of the richest business tycoons in Sudan and they have their own 65 000-seater stadium, newspaper and television station.