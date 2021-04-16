Bosso players and officials get Covid-19 jab

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS players and officials received their Covid-19 vaccine ahead of their clash with Dynamos in the Independence Cup final at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Bosso started training last Sunday with their players undergoing a cooper test that was passed by 50 percent of the players. On Tuesday the players went did medicals and Covid-19 tests before yesterday’s vaccination.

Highlanders’ communications officer Ronald Moyo urged the club’s multitude of fans to get vaccinated to protected themselves against the pandemic.

“In line with the government’s efforts to fight Covid-19, and as per recommendations of the Premier Soccer League, players, technical staff, members of the secretariat and executive committee voluntarily took their first jabs yesterday. We have all seen how Covid-19 has affected football and life in general, so it is our hope that the vaccines will help mitigate against the spread of Covid-19 and as a result, return to normal life, which we are all missing now. We would also like to encourage our fans to consider being vaccinated; maybe this can speed up long-awaited reunion at our favourite match venues,” said Moyo.

Some of Premier league clubs whose players have been vaccinated include Bulawayo City, Dynamos and Black Rhinos. – @innocentskizoe