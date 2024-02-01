Bosso players return to training

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

HIGHLANDERS players returned to training yesterday though the session got delayed by close to two hours as players continued to demand their dues.

Bosso owe several players their signing-on fees dating back to last year.

On Monday, the players refused to train as they demanded what they are owed.

On Tuesday morning, players pitched up for training, got into their gear but did not take to the field until after they had a lengthy meeting with club chief executive officer Ronald Moyo.

The Zimpapers Sports Hub crew watched from a distance as the training was a closed session at the White City Stadium B Arena.

Immediately after the somewhat fruitful meeting, Moyo dashed out of the venue and training resumed minutes later.

A senior player who is also owed money said they had agreed to resume training with the hope the club will move to settle their debts.

“It’s in the best interest for us to return to training. The chief promised they will sort out the situation but the promises are the same every year. We may have started training but you don’t want an unhappy squad,” said the player.

Another player said: “We hope the club will honour their promise we also do not enjoy this situation also looking at that the season will be starting soon.”

Bosso can’t afford to be missing days of training given the league will commence at the end of this month.

The club has revealed the team may be leaving for pre-season camp outside Bulawayo as they continue with preparations for the season.

After a decent start which saw the Bulawayo giants go on a 19-game unbeaten run last season, things took a turn for the worst on Match Day 20 when they lost to FC Platinum in Zvishavane.

The loss allowed Ngezi Platinum Stars to narrow the gap by two points and move in to eventually dislodge Highlanders.

Highlanders were toppled from the summit by Ngezi Platinum after a two-nil defeat to Chicken Inn at Barbourfields Stadium.

Bosso had loosened their hold and Madamburo took over.

In the end, Bosso would finish the league in position five with 14 wins, 13 draws and seven losses.

Their points tally of 55 is however, better than last season’s where they had 51 and still finished fifth. —@innocentskizoe