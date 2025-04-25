Bosso plot to halt TelOne juggernaut

Fungai Muderere, Zimpapers Sports Hub

AS the Castle Lager Premier League moves into its next phase, Highlanders are preparing for a high-octane clash against TelOne at Bata Stadium this Saturday — a fixture brimming with intrigue, high stakes, and suspense.

The Gweru ground will be the centre of attention, as Bosso aim to clip the wings of a confident TelOne side who are riding high on the form of league top scorer Washington Navaya — a player who once graced their own ranks.

Ahead of the match, a raft of suspensions will disrupt the league’s line-up. Seven players from various clubs, including TelOne’s own Tapiwa Chilenga, will be sidelined due to an accumulation of yellow cards. Others missing out include Mpumelelo Bhebhe (Chicken Inn), Lawrence Mhlanga (Manica Diamonds), Tanaka Shandirwa (CAPS United), Ansa Botchway (Scottland FC), and Matthew Murambiwa (MWOS).

Bosso, on the other hand, will be without only captain Andrew Mbeba, who continues his recovery. Head coach Kelvin Kaindu provided a positive update at the club’s weekly press briefing.

“We’re away again after our Ngezi draw. Save for Mbeba, everyone trained well. His injury isn’t serious, but he’ll sit out another week,” said Kaindu.

Bosso’s attacking hopes lie with Brighton “MaNinja” Ncube, Melikhaya Ncube, Mason Mushore, the relentless Never Rauzhi, Reason Sibanda, and Archford Faira, who is back to full fitness.

But the looming figure of Washington Navaya casts a long shadow. With seven goals in seven matches, the former Bosso man is the WiFi Boys’ ace. And with the Player of the Month award in his pocket, he’s coming in hot.

His coach Herbert Maruwa is urging calm.

“Navaya’s doing great. But he mustn’t let the emotion of facing Highlanders get to him. He should focus on the team’s goals,” said Maruwa.

It’s a crucial encounter. TelOne (11 points) are just one ahead of Bosso (10 points), making this a six-pointer in the race for early supremacy.

TelOne, who finished 10th last season, are targeting a top-eight berth. With new recruits like Frank Makarati, Bruno Mtigo, Gerald Bero, and Tawanda Macheke, they are a more mature and ambitious outfit.

Bosso’s backline will be sternly tested, and fans from both Bulawayo and Gweru are expected to flock to Bata for what could be a cracker.

Also this week, Herentals take on GreenFuel today at Rufaro. MWOS travel to Wadzanayi to meet Simba Bhora, while Chicken Inn go to Mutare for a date with Manica Diamonds. Scottland FC head north to take on ZPC Kariba.

Dynamos, limping after a slow start, will meet Kwekwe United on Sunday at Rufaro in a must-win.