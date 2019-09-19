Bosso ready for incoming coach

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have already sorted the incoming coach’s remuneration and supporters need not worry, according to club chairman Kenneth Mhlophe.

The ailing Bulawayo giants announced on Tuesday that they had engaged a foreign coach to take charge of Bosso to stem a disastrous season that has seen them battling to move away from the relegation zone.

Bosso will, however, not be parting ways with coaches Mandla Mpofu and Bekithemba Ndlovu, with Mhlophe saying the six points ultimatum was a way of motivating them to up their game.

The coaches were mandated to collect six points from matches involving Triangle United, Mushowani Stars and Hwange, but they only managed two.

“The good part about me is that I don’t like talking, I like to act. I have a problem with always talking and want to do my things quietly with results coming out for everyone to see,” said Mhlophe.

“The resources for that (foreign) coach are available, everything is in place. The person we are bringing in will push up to the end of the season then we will review and see if he is the right person. That coach has had a stint in Africa before and has been following this club for the past five years or so,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mhlophe has hailed United Kingdom-based radio personality Ezra “Tshisa” Sibanda for launching a crowd funding initiative for the club, saying it was good that members and supporters were now coming on board to save the club instead of always complaining without proffering solutions.

“I am so happy that Ezra has come on board. I am very excited that he now realises where the club is and what really is the problem and now wants to help the club. It helps no one to complain without coming up with possible solutions and what he (Sibanda) is doing is really commendable. Ukwanda kwaliwa ngabathakathi,” said Mhlophe.