Bosso ready to defend Uhuru Cup

Ricky Zililo

[email protected]

HIGHLANDERS Football Club are ready to defend their Independence Cup against Dynamos, with the team’s longest serving player, goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda promising an entertaining display.

Bosso, winners of last year’s edition played at Barbourfields Stadium face DeMbare this afternoon at Mount Darwin Primary School. Striker Stanley Ngala scored the solitary goal in last year’s celebrations.

Sibanda, who has only played for the Bulawayo giants locally since joining Bosso as a junior player in 2008, before being promoted into the senior team in 2009 after the first-choice goalkeeper Washington Arubi left Amahlolanyama for their arch-rivals Dynamos, said taking a strong side to Mt Darwin is an indication they regard the Independence celebrations highly.

In an interview after yesterday’s training, Sibanda who has won a number of trophies with Highlanders including the 2013 Mbada Diamonds Cup, BancABC Super Cup, the NetOne-sponsored EasyCall Cup, the 2019 Chibuku Super Cup and the Independence Cup said they are raring to go.

“Playing in the Independence Cup is always special because this is the most significant day in the history of our country. Winning the Independence Cup is what every member of Highlanders’ squad wants and it will even be special if we do it at an unfamiliar venue (Mt Darwin) which is out of both teams’ comfort zones.

“To show that the Highlanders values and respects Independence celebrations, we’ve come here with a full-strength squad so that we give Zimbabweans the quality entertainment that they deserve.

“Also, winning this cup will not only be special to us as the players, but to our fans as well as our club sponsors who include Sakunda Holdings who continue to support our club,” said Sibanda.

Highlanders travelled with 18 players for the Independence Cup and the squad went for a roadshow in Mashonaland Central alongside Dynamos’ players promoting the encounter.

The 18 Bosso players that will do duty this afternoon include goalkeeper Raphael Pitisi who deputises Sibanda.

Bosso vice-captain Peter Muduhwa leads backline that has Mbongeni Ndlovu, Archiford Faira, Andrew Mbeba, Andrew Tandi and Godfrey Makaruse.

The midfielders are Devine Mhindirira, Melikhaya Ncube, Darlington Mukuli, Brighton Manhire, Mason Mushore, McKinnon Mushore and veteran Rahman Kutsanzira, with the striking trio of Washington Navaya, Lynoth Chikuhwa and scorer in the 2022 Independence Cup final Ngala completing the squad.

DeMbare are plagued by injuries, with poster boy Denver Mukamba among the four players ruled out for the encounter.

Dynamos’ captain Frank Makarati and midfielder Donald Mudadi as well as goalkeeper Prince Tafiremutsa have been ruled out of the Independence Cup.

Highlanders are not worried about news from the Dynamos camp.

“Our focus is in controlling what we can. They might have injuries, but they’re Dynamos, they have players who will compete. In as much this is a celebratory match, when we get to the field there won’t be any friendliness for the duration of the game as we want to win and they also want the cup.

“So, Zimbabweans can expect a highly competitive game and hopefully we will emerge victorious,” said Sibanda.

Meanwhile, In Bulawayo, celebrations will be held at White City Stadium where Southern Region Division One soccer League sides Indlovu Iyanyathela and Arenel will lock horns. — @ZililoR