Bosso refute Luphahla departure as Madinda gets two-year contract

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Online Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have refuted reports that assistant coach Joel Luphahla was leaving after the club roped in legendary Madinda Ndlovu who has been given a two-year contract.

Ndlovu, who returns to his boyhood club four years after cutting short his contract to join Botswana outfit Gaborone United, will also be the club’s youth development director.

Highly placed sources told Chronicle Online that Luphahla was actually serving his three months’ notice of resignation which runs out at the end of this month but Bosso’s chief executive officer Ronald Moyo, poured cold water on the reports with an emphatic and clear “no” in his response on the matter.

“Madinda will be our first assistant coach for the first team. He is on a two year contract. Joe remains our second assistant coach and it’s a big no that he is leaving,” said Moyo.

Ndlovu has had a number of coaching stints at his former club, starting off as player/coach in the 1990s, with the former winger credited for laying the foundation for Amahlolanyama to win four championships in a row, achieved under Rahman Gumbo and Eddie May (late).- @skhumoyo2000.