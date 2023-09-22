Bosso release Brito

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

HIGHLANDERS FC have agreed to release head coach Baltemar Brito to join the Warriors as interim head coach.

This ends weeks of speculation over the job following advertisements last month.

Brito may have come as a cheaper option for the Normalisation Committee whose tenure is up to June 30, 2024 as the new Zifa board would obviously want to make permanent appointments guided by available resources.

Highlanders chief executive officer Ronald Moyo confirmed yesterday that they had given Zifa the all-clear to proceed and talk to their gaffer.