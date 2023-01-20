Bosso replace trainer ‘Rock’ with Mbayiwa

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club have appointed former striker Abraham Mbayiwa to the position of fitness trainer, replacing Harold “Rock” Nhachi whose contract expired last month.

Mbayiwa, a holder of a Sports Science degree from the National University of Science and Technology joined Bosso from Bulawayo Chiefs. He is also a graduate of Hillside Teachers’ College.

The former Highlanders forward started his Bosso duties on Wednesday after negotiating his way out of Amakhosi Amahle.

Though Highlanders denied that Mbayiwa is now with the club, a Chronicle Sport news crew witnessed the fitness trainer doing his duties at the Clubhouse yesterday afternoon.

Highlanders sources confirmed that Mbayiwa started working with the team on Wednesday.

“Abre (Mbayiwa) is now the first team fitness trainer and brings with him a wealth of experience. He replaces Harold Nhachi whose contract expired. Abre joined preseason training on Wednesday,” said the Bosso source.

Mbayiwa bade farewell at Bulawayo Chiefs after their Tuesday training.

Bulawayo Chiefs secretary, Dumisani Mantula-Sibanda said: “Abraham Mbayiwa has amicably parted ways with Bulawayo Chiefs. He asked to be released to join another club and we couldn’t stand in his way and we wish him well in his endeavours.”

At Chiefs, Mbayiwa was a trusted lieutenant of coach Nilton Terroso such that when the Portuguese expatriate left the country before the end of the season upon expiry of his permit with some matches to spare, the gaffer would send training material to the fitness trainer.

Mbayiwa was part of the Chiefs technical team when they won the 2022 Chibuku Super Cup with a 1-0 triumph over Herentals in the final played at Barbourfields Stadium on November 20 last year.

Having enjoyed cordial relations with Terroso, a gaffer who had a grip on modern trends, Mbayiwa is expected to fit in perfectly at Highlanders where he will work under Baltemar Brito alongside Antonio Torres and Joel Luphahla.

Contacted for comment, Nozibelo Maphosa, the Highlanders communications and marketing officer said: “There hasn’t been any changes to the senior squad except the announced ones on our social media platforms. If there are any changes even in our technical staff we will advise.” — @ZililoR