Bosso rue missed penalty in goalless draw with Cranborne Bullets

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Sports Writer

Highlanders FC 0-0 Cranborne Bullets FC

AFTER a string of poor results that has seen their title hopes go down, Bulawayo football giants Highlanders FC once again dropped points after they were held to a goalless draw by Cranborne Bullets at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Bosso are winless in their last four encounters losing twice and managing two stalemates.

As a result they are now eight points behind table toppers Ngezi Platinum Stars.

If there was a game the Bosso faithful thought would mark their bouncing back to winning ways it was this one, against Cranborne Bullets who are second from bottom on the log table.

It wasn’t going to be.

However, they would feel hard done after their skipper, Ariel Sibanda missed a first half penalty, skying his effort over bar.

It was the difference between three points and one point.

The fans braved the harsh weather conditions which at first, had many doubting that the game would even go on due to the heavy thunderstoms.

The match, however, commenced five minutes later than scheduled.

The heavy rains saw fans desert two stands, reserved, for the Highlanders faithful to seek refuge under the shade.

Bosso looked the better of the two sides, however it seems the football gods had turned their backs on them as they failed to find the back of the net.

The wet outfield proved a nightmare for some players, as they found themselves on the ground many a time.

With nothing to write home about from either teams, the first real chance of the match came in the 38th minute after the home side were awarded a penalty kick.

Highlanders’ Calvin Chigonero was brought down in the 29th minute by the Cranborne Bullets keeper Victor Jabangwe, and the youngster was substituted immediately.

After a lengthy stoppage, Bosso’s trusted penalty taker, Sibanda stepped up but could not hit the net.

Sibanda sent his effort over the bar much to the disgruntlement of the fans who had braved the weather.

Soon after, none of the teams managed to create real chances and the match went to the break goalless.

It was once again another slow start to the second stanza with both side failing to create clear cut chances in front of goal.

Bosso, however, were the better of the two but still could not utilise their chances.

Brighton Manhire and Marvelous Chigumira tried to take a couple of long range shots for Highlanders as they could not break the Cranborne Bullets defence but their efforts counted for nothing as they went over the bar.

Having been subbed off for Washington Navaya in the first half, Chigonero was stretchered off the field in the 70th minute.

After a couple of chances, Bosso came close to breaking the deadlock with a few minutes remaining but Navaya’s effort was cleared off the goal line and the two had to share spoils.

Teams:

Highlanders

A Sibanda, M Chigumira, R Kutsanzira, C Chigonero (W Navaya, 35mins), R Lunga (P Ndlovu, 80mins), M Mushore, B Manhire, A Mbeba, E Farasi (S Ngala, 65mins), M Ndlovu, M Ncube

Cranborne Bullets:

V Jabangwe, X Janatana, N Gurende, M Mushangwe, N Kupara, E Zinyama, M Madzuku, A Ngwena, B Muzondiwa, W Taderera, T Meke (L Daka, 69mins)