Bosso run out of fuel

Oscar Rusenga in Chisumbanje

Greenfuel 1-1 Highlanders FC

A last minute penalty goal by Greenfuel captain David Bizabani spoiled the party for the visiting Bulawayo giants Highlanders as the two sides shared spoils in a tightly contested Premier Soccer League match at Greenfuel Arena yesterday.

The two teams had contrasting objectives going into the match as the hosts wanted maximum points to ensure they avoid relegation and keep their status in the top flight league while Bosso wanted to close the gap at the top following Ngezi Platinum and FC Platinum’s identical 2-1 defeat to Dynamos and Black Rhinos respectively.

Both teams started well with good early exchanges in the opening 10 minutes.

Highlanders got an early freekick on the edge after Elsharmar Farasi was felled just outside the box and Marvellous Chigumira’s well struck freekick was equally matched by Greenfuel goalkeeper Bizabani who tipped it over the bar in the fifth minute.

Highlanders were then caught on the break following a clearance on the resultant corner kick and James Nguluve eliminated his marker with his blistering pace but his effort in a one on one situation with Ariel Sibanda went straight for the veteran goalkeeper to collect in the sixth minute.

The teams went blow for blow in an open and entertaining match but Chigumira gave the visitors an early lead with a first time long range effort that gave Bizabani absolutely no chance with only seven minutes on the clock.

The goal did not unsettle Rodwell Dhlakama’s men but rather ignited pace and intensity with man of the match Tinotenda Mutyambizi directing proceedings in the middle of the park. Greenfuel were by far the better side the entire half and had Sibanda to thank who made numerous important saves.

Greenfuel striker Nqobile Ndlovu had his bicycle kick well saved by Sibanda and nothing could separate the quality of the strike or the save from the goalkeeper in the 27th minute.

Former Zimbabwe international goalkeeper Sibanda was the busier of the two goalkeepers and was again called into action to push Mutyambizi’s curling effort just wide of goal when everyone thought it was an equalizer for the home side in the 34th minute.

The match looked like Bosso were going to bag maximum points and their few travelling fans were silenced right at the death when Masvingo based referee Arnold Ncube pointed to the spot following an alleged handling incident inside the box.

Highlanders protested the decision and the penalty was finally taken four minutes into the referee’s optional time and Greenfuel goalkeeper Bizabani stepped up to send his opposite number the wrong way as the two teams shared points.

Dhlakama was happy with the result considering the way his side pushed to the last minute.

“It was an easy game for us to win than to draw or lose. In terms of exchanges and possession, we were better, especially in the first half. Overall, I thought it was ours to win rather than to draw.

“Highlanders is a big team, we can’t take anything away from them but I give credit to the boys for their resilience and fighting spirit and a point will add something to our tally,” said Dhlakama.

Highlanders assistant coach Joel Luphahla said he was disappointed by dropping the points when they thought they had done almost everything to defend their lead.

“It’s very disappointing to concede in the last minute of the match. We lost concentration but the boys played very well. We weathered the storm from the home side and we controlled the second half.

“We are not happy with the point but I am happy with the performance of everyone who took part. I also want to give credit to the home side, they tried their best and pushed us to the limit. I think if we play our next game the way we played today I am sure we will collect maximum points.”

Teams:

Greenfuel: David Bizabani, Honest Moyo, Tatenda Gora, Reginald Chinemo, Raymond Uchena, Tashinga Pfende, Collins Dhuwa (Ricaldo Sibanda 67min), Tinotenda Mutyambizi (Naison Takawira 80min), Nqobile Ndlovu, Washington Mapuwa, James Nguluve (Nelson Mwasanga 62min)

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda, Marvellous Chigumira, Rahman Kutsanzira (Archford Faira 60min), Ray Lunga (Lynoth Chikuhwa 60min), McKinnon Mushore, Brighton Manhire, Andrew Mbeba, Elsharmar Farasi, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Washington Navaya, Melikhaya Ncube