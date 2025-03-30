Bosso, Scottland serve up a treat in Bulawayo’s football fiesta

Online Reporter

A lively fast half has lived up to the excitement generated by what was billed as an electrifying encounter between Highlanders and Scottland at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo on Sunday afternoon, with fans of the beautiful game turning out in their numbers for what already feels like one of the most significant fixtures on the football calendar.

In a football mad town, Scottland’s first encounter in the City of Kings has been highly anticipated, with bars, pubs and braai spots witnessing brisk business as hundreds started building up to the match at their leisure centres of choice.