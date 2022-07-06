Bosso seek funds to buy CEO laptop

HIGHLANDERS have appealed for funding to purchase a laptop for its chief executive officer Ronald Moyo.

The letter written by club secretary Morgan Dube and dated July 5, and referenced “Buy a laptop for CEO campaign” is addressed to diaspora Highlanders’ members.

It reads: “The club wishes to buy a laptop for the chief executive officer.

Given our current financial predicament, we are unable to raise enough funds to buy the laptop.

You can donate using the following means: Send to your family member home and ask to come to the Highlanders office and donate on your behalf.

They will be issued with a club receipt upfront.”

The letter says donations can also be sent to club treasurer Busani Mthombeni via World Remit, MoneyGram or Western Union, and his South African details are given.

Mthombeni’s South African bank account details are also availed and Dube requests those that donate to send him proof of payment.

Dube says all donations will be publicised and captured in the official club records.

Dube told Chronicle Sport that the letter circulating on social media is meant for Bosso members only.

“There is such a communication to Highlanders’ members.

The letter is within the Bosso community, it’s not for outsiders,” Dube said.

