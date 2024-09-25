Bosso seek redemption…Battered Highlanders face drop zone inmates Arenel

Action from the last PSL encounter between Highlanders and Arenel Movers at Barbourfields Stadium early this season

Lovemore Dube, [email protected]

SMARTING from their Chibuku Super Cup debacle with Simba Bhora in Shamva, Highlanders take to the field to salvage their pride when they take on Arenel Movers in a Castle Lager Premiership tie at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

Highlanders and Simba Bhora’s quarter-final match did not run its 90 minutes after a bad call by referee Cecil Gwezera and his assistant Zondzi Ngosana, in awarding a penalty when Tinashe Balakasi was fouled outside the box. That decision infuriated Highlanders who refused to allow play to continue.

Going into the match, Bosso had expressed reservations over the venue and match officials, after their league match three weekends earlier had been marred by alleged poor officiating with the hosts scoring in what Bosso claimed was a clear offside.

To support Highlanders assertion backed by even video evidence, the Zimbabwe Soccer Referees’ Committee has suspended Ngosana for failing to keep up pace with play.

Nothing has been said of Gwezera who could also take the blame for proximity and poor angle of viewing.

Highlanders have not won in the last three matches with losses to Herentals and CAPS United, with the third abandoned.

Nqobile Ndlovu, who was not part of the team at Shamva, trained with the first team on Monday. It was a light workout as coaches assessed his availability today.

Three players Melikhaya Ncube Mckinon Mushore and Andrew Mbeba received knocks in the Shamva Chibuku quarter-final. “From previous game, Andrew, Melikhaya and Mckinnon had minor knocks. Nqo was not part of the team. Yesterday, we had light training,” said Highlanders coach, Kelvin Kaindu.

The Zambian gaffer has had to fight injuries and a talent shortage in his second term with Highlanders.

Suspensions have also come in to haunt him. Like he has always said, this is a derby and players would want to take matters in their own hands and deliver.

Philani Ncube, one of the league’s most experienced coaches expressed readiness for the biggest fixture on his return to the dugout. He said they would be without Andrew Tandi who is suspended for this match.

“We are ready, we have Andrew Tandi who is suspended,” said Ncube.

Arenel are fighting relegation while Bosso who seem out of the race will be fighting to restore confidence that they are on track with the rebuilding exercise.

Crispen Machisi and Njabulo Ngwenya could give Peter Muduhwa and Arthur Ndlovu a torrid afternoon in the Highlanders rearguard.

Bulawayo Chiefs will entertain Ngezi Platinum in a match that will be battle of wits between two rising coaches. Thulani Sibanda has shown beyond doubt that he is good at scouting for talent and giving rookies debuts.

Ngezi Platinum are under Takesure Chiragwi, the reigning Coach of the Year and also assistant coach to Michael Nees.

Both teams have some exciting players in their ranks who are hungry for glory, which could make the match more exciting.

Chiefs will be without goalkeeper Prosper Mathuthu, Mpilo Dube and Migos Svinurayi.

“We will be without Prosper Mathuthu who is injured, Mpilo Dube and Migos Svinurayi both are strikers and are injured,” said Sibanda.

He disclosed that Hwange boy Panashe Shoko who was raised in Victoria Falls will be out due to suspension.

Chegutu Pirates walk into the lion’s den to face Simba Bhora at Wadzanayi Stadium in Shamva. Odds are against the visitors as Simba Bhora have dominated most of their games at home.

Chegutu who are not safe from relegation will have all to fight for, three points and history. Shamva are yet to lose at home where there have been several questionable decisions.

Yadah FC will be at home to Herentals at the Heart Stadium, an interesting tussle for points between two teams that are owned by individuals.

Debate on the impact of these teams to Zimbabwe football is raging.

The biggest match of the mid-week fixtures would have been Dynamos versus Chicken Inn. The match has been called off because Dynamos were not in the country until Monday on African Safari duty.

They were knocked out of the Caf Confederations Cup on Sunday by Orapa in Francistown. The penalty lottery had to separate the two teams after a 1-1 aggregate score following the Batswanas 1-0 win.

Dynamos had won the first leg 1-0 a week earlier.

Fixtures

Hwange v CAPS United (Colliery), Highlanders v Arenel (Barbourfields), Manica Diamonds v ZPC Kariba (Sakubva), Greenfuel v FC Platinum (Greenfuel), Yadah v Herentals (Heart Stadium), Bulawayo Chiefs v Ngezi Platinum (Luveve), TelOneE V Bikita Minerals (Ascot), Simba Bhora v Chegutu Pirates (Wadzanayi)