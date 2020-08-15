Bosso ‘sell-out’ Bhibhiza opens up

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HE was part of the advance party for Highlanders’ home and away matches, and for a team that believed in traditional rituals, it was also his duty to carry out those errands on behalf of Amahlolanyama, but on the morning of August 12, 2000, he is accused of turning into a Judas Iscariot for 30 pieces of silver.

Mkhalalwa Ndlovu, known within the Highlanders circles as Bhibhiza, is alleged to have been busted by former Bosso committee member Liqhwa Gama doing strange things early that morning.

He was allegedly found “burying” a pregnant cat just before a titanic battle with then expensively assembled city rivals AmaZulu and talk is that a former respected club legend, was the emissary between Usuthu and Bhibhiza.

A heated argument ensued between Bhibhiza and Gama, who demanded answers as that’s not what the executive had planned to do.

Bhibhiza was immediately fired and accused of being a sell-out.

“Gama knew nothing about some behind the scenes things we did as izigijimi zethimu. I tried to explain to him that what I was doing was according to instructions of abadala (the board) and one particular board member (name supplied) had given me specific instructions about what should be done. Despite all this, he (Gama) refused to listen to me and said ngingumthengisi ngithanda imali, yet despite his shocking claims we went on to beat AmaZulu 3-2 and marched to the league title,” Bhibhiza told Chronicle Sport at his house in Gwabalanda home.

It was sweet revenge for Bosso, who had lost the reverse fixture 0-1.

Bosso, who were being coached by Rahman Gumbo, won the title race after collecting 60 points and Usuthu settled for the runners-up spot with 56 points. Another Bulawayo-based side Railstars were tied on 54 points with Dynamos, but Njanji had scored more goals than DeMbare.

“All this talk that I am a sell-out and sold my soul for money are lies that were peddled by Gama. We used to keep watch over the ground at night and what I did that morning was on the instructions of a member of the board. While I was doing that, in came Gama, who had not been briefed about what was supposed to happen. He knew nothing, but chose not to believe what I was telling him. I was then booted out of Highlanders, but I was never a sell-out,” he said.

“Ngimanxebanxeba umzimba wonke from dog bites and beatings by our opponents at Maglas, Rufaro and Masvingo, you name it, all for the love of Highlanders. I became an outcast in the eyes of people I worked with and no one wanted to hear my side of the story, but what I am happy about is that what I did that morning had nothing to do with selling Highlanders and my conscience is clear on that.”

He said he has never met former AmaZulu owner Delma Lupepe.

“I knew there was Lupepe who owned AmaZulu, but I had and still haven’t met him and then to suggest that he gave me money to tell them Bosso secrets is just madness,” he said.

However, a former Highlanders’ advance party member is still convinced that Bhibhiza turned into a Judas Iscariot and his sacking was correct, as it was self-inflicted.

“Some of us were close to behind the scenes developments at Highlanders and these claims are not true. In fact, Bhibhiza was interrogated and it wasn’t just a normal way of interrogation, umoya wawumile kungadlalwa and in the end it was clear that the love for money had gotten the better of him,” said the former advance party member.

However, after years in the wilderness, Bhibhiza returned to Highlanders two years ago.

“I am not bragging, but my return to the fold shows that I am a loyal and dedicated Highlanders son, ngeke ngithengise iqembu,” he said.

Since the Covid-19-induced lockdown has seen sporting activities being put on hold, Bhibhiza has lost his only source of income and is now literally living a life of begging from well-wishers.

“Life is now tough for me here, my source of income was from Highlanders, but since there is no football and the clubhouse where I also do some work is closed, it’s hard now. I usually get assistance from good Samaritans like Ndex (Kennedy Ndebele, former Highlanders chairman and now Premier Soccer League chief executive officer) who have really come in handy,” said Bhibhiza, whose return to the Bosso fold can be likened to the biblical prodigal son.