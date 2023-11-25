Bosso should not bow down to Ngezi

Stanford Chiwanga, [email protected]

IT is a sad weekend for Highlanders FC and its loyal fans as they have to give a guard of honour to Ngezi Platinum FC, a club that was only promoted into the Castle Lager Premier League in 2016. Bosso, one of the most successful and popular clubs in Zimbabwe, have not won the league title since 2006. They have been overtaken by the likes of Chicken Inn, FC Platinum, and now Ngezi Platinum, who clinched their first-ever championship with two games to spare.

This should be taken as a slight by Highlanders, its fans, the executive and the board, and a wake-up call to restore the glory days of the club. Highlanders have a rich history and a proud tradition of producing some of the best players in the country. They have won the league title nine times, the most recent being in 2006 when they completed a treble of trophies under Coach Methembe Ndlovu. They have also won the Chibuku Super Cup four times, the most recent being in 2019 when they beat Ngezi Platinum 1-0 in the final.

However, since then, Highlanders have been struggling to keep up with the pace and the resources of their rivals. They have been plagued by financial problems, managerial instability, and poor performances on the pitch.

Ngezi Platinum, on the other hand, have been on the rise since their promotion to the topflight in 2016. They have invested heavily in their squad, their stadium, and their academy.

They have attracted some of the best players and coaches in the league. They have also been consistent and dominant in their performances, winning 20 out of their 33 games so far this season. They have scored the most goals (45) and conceded 22 just like Highlanders. The difference being their ability to score goals — Bosso only found the net 23 times.

This Sunday, Highlanders will have to swallow their pride and applaud Ngezi Platinum as they walk onto the pitch at Barbourfields Stadium. This will be a painful and humiliating experience for the players, the fans, and the executive. However, they should not let this demoralise them, but rather motivate them to work harder and smarter to reclaim their status as one of the best clubs in Zimbabwe. They should use this as fuel to win the league championship in 2024.

Highlanders have the potential and the passion to bounce back from this setback. They have a talented and young squad — they only need to sign a few seasoned players and get rid of many that disappointed this season. They should aim to retain their coach, Baltemar Brito and make sure they arm him this time. But Chances of that happening are as high as the survival prospects of an ice cube in hell — the relationship between Brito and the club is broken. They have a loyal and passionate fan base, who have always supported the club through thick and thin.

Highlanders should not bow down to Ngezi Platinum, but rather rise up and challenge them for the title next season and the challenge should start with the last game of the season.

Bosso should take Ngezi Platinum to the cleaners, they should give the new champions a shellacking; a massacre must take place at Barbourfields Stadium. Giving Ngezi Platinum a guard of honour should be taken as an insult and Highlanders should rain on their parade without shame.

Indeed, Highlanders should not forget their history and their tradition, but rather honour them and add to them. They should not give up on their dreams and their ambitions, but rather pursue them and achieve them. Highlanders should not be the ones giving the guard of honour to Ngezi Platinum, but rather the ones receiving it.

PSL Fixtures:

Saturday: Cranborne Bullets v ZPC Kariba (Mandava), Yadah v Dynamos (NSS), Simba Bhora v Black Rhinos (Baobab), Sheasham v FC Platinum (Bata), Greenfuel v Triangle United (Greenfuel), Bulawayo Chiefs v Manica Diamonds (Luveve)

Sunday: Hwange v Chicken Inn (Colliery), Highlanders v Ngezi Platinum (Barbourfields Stadium), Caps United v Herentals (NSS)