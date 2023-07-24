Bosso should start growing again- Britto

Innocent Kurira – [email protected]

HIGHLANDERS coach Baltemar Brito is not one to shy away from speaking his mind.

Perhaps, that is another trait he learnt from the legendary coach Jose Mourinho whom he worked with for a number of years.

In his latest post match interview after his team won 1-0 against Manica Diamonds at Barbourfields Stadium, Brito said the Bosso family should not live in the past but instead grow into a bigger brand.

“We came into the game without any knowledge of the opponent. The only advantage was we have played this coach before and had an idea of how he structures his team. We don’t have analysts, we don’t have videos.

“How do you prepare for a match without these things? We care and try to be professional. The day we relax and are happy will be the day Highlanders start to grow. We come from a culture that is more about growth.

“We demand more and more if we stop demanding from the people to do the right things, we stop as an institution and maybe it was because of it that Highlanders in the last years stopped growing as an institution and other teams developed.

“Highlanders is a big team but people cannot relax just by the past we have to keep going understanding that we are big but we can be bigger there is a lot of things that we can do everywhere.

“We are always unhappy because this is our life. I come here I don’t see my son in nine months it’s not easy. If we are here to just sit and drink some Zambezi then we rather stay at home,” said Brito.

Brito has Bosso fans dreaming right now.

The Bulawayo giants are top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) league table with 34 points from 16 outings.

They are unbeaten this season with nine wins and seven stalemates. They enjoy a four-point lead over second-placed Ngezi Platinum who sit on 30 points.

Bosso have now won five games in a row and the fans are believing this could be their year.

At some point, Bosso were at this stage, during Kelvin Kaindu’s time in charge when they pulled a sensational performance, going 23 games unbeaten. Again, back in 2006 season, they did not lose their opening 12 games and even won 10 games on the trot on their way to winning the title.

That 2006 championship squad rekindled memories of the trailblazing Bosso team that won championships in a row between 1998 and 2002, as fans packed Barbourfields Stadium on match days.

[email protected]