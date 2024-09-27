Bosso, Simba Bhora fined

Online Reporter

HIGHLANDERS and Simba Bhora have both been fined US$ 6000 following incidents of violence in the stands when the teams played in a Chibuku Super Cup quarterfinal encounter at Wadzanayi Stadium last Saturday.

The match failed to produce a winner after it was abandoned after 76 minutes after Highlanders players refused to take their positions on the field of play in protest of a penalty that had been awarded to Simba Bhora.

However, that is not the reason for the fines.

Prior to the penalty incident, a fight broke out in the terraces between Simba Bhora and Highlanders fans while the match was on.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has since reigned in on the two clubs for failure to control their fans.

“These sanctions are in accordance with Order 8.9 of the Chibuku Super Cup Rules and Regulations, which states that failure by a club to exercise control over it’s fans before, during and after the match, leading to chaos or violence attracts a fine of US $6 000. Clubs are reminded of their responsibility to ensure the safety and conduct of their fans at all times,” read a statement from PSL.