Bosso sip through straw to reach Chibuku quarters

Oscar Rusenga in Triangle

Triangle 0 -1 Highlanders

A FIRST-HALF own goal by Triangle goalkeeper Taurai Chitsumba was enough to send visitors Highlanders into the quarter-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup at Gibbo yesterday.

The two sides played an entertaining encounter but were only separated by an unfortunate own goal when Bosso striker Stanley Ngala saw his effort come off the post before an akward bounce off Chitsumba’s back gave Highlanders the lead in the 25th minute.

The visitors dominated play with Nqobizitha Masuku, Stanley Ngala and Lynoth Chikuhwa dictating the pace but Triangle were not far behind.

Triangle’s new No. 9 Matthew Hlabati, who started in place of captain Donald Ngoma, justified his selection by playing extremely well alongside Tinotenda Mutyambizi up-front.

Triangle had a penalty appeal turned down by Harare-based referee Pedzisai Chadya when Hlabati was brought down inside the box that led to wild protests from the home side’s faithful and the Triangle technical bench in the 32nd minute.

Triangle continued to pile on the pressure and defender Tawanda Chisi headed his effort wide after a dangerous free-kick into the box by veteran midfielder Russel Madamombe in the 37th minute.

Emmaculate Mawuna’s snapshot a minute later went agonisingly wide with the fans off their seat.

Highlanders’ striker Chikuhwa, who was by far the best player in the field during the opening half, had his first-time volley thwarted by Chitsumba on the cusp of half-time as his side went to the break with a slender lead.

The second half was a more balanced one although Highlanders enjoyed a fair share of possession. Chances were few and far between for both sides.

Triangle introduced Gerald Bhero and Ngoma in the 46th minute but the two could not breach the Bosso defence which was well-marshalled by Peter Mudhuhwa and Mbongeni Ndhlovu.

Triangle got a chance to equalise on the death but Ngoma could not generate enough power with his head to trouble the Bosso goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda who collected the effort and ensured his team marched on to the next round.

“We are very happy as Highlanders family, the confidence shown by the players playing away make us very proud. The victory is for the fans, it’s been a long time coming and I hope this is a turnaround for good things to come,” said Bosso assistant coach Joel Luphahla.

Triangle head coach Jairos Tapera was happy with his team’s performance despite the defeat.

“We played very well, we had our moments and we did not capitalise on the chances we created.

“Highlanders scored and that one goal was the difference. That’s football, it’s done, we are out of the Chibuku Super Cup and we must start preparing for out next away league game,” said Tapera.

Teams

Triangle: Taurai Chitsumba, Jameson Mukombwe, Takunda Mkunga, Tawanda Msariri, Kelvin Gwao, Tawanda Chisi (Arnold Chivheya 60th min), Tinotenda Mutyambizi, Tawanda Karembo, Russel Madamombe (Misheck Ngwenya 60th min), Emmaculate Mawuna (Gerald Bhero 45th min), Matthew Hlabati, Tinotenda Mutyambizi (Donald Ngoma 46th min)

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda, Divine Mhindirira (Bukhosi Sibanda 90th min), Lynoth Chikuhwa (Washington Navaya 75th min), Ray Lunga (Rahman Kutsanzira 82nd min), Nqobizitha Masuku, Godfrey Makaruse, Andrew Mbeba, Peter Mudhuhwa, Stanley Ngala, Darlington Mukuli, Mbongeni Ndhlovu.