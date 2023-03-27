Bosso smash and grab: Skipper applauds players

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club lived up to their pre-match declaration of collecting maximum points even in an unfashionable manner, staging a smash and grab against Black Rhinos that left skipper Ariel Sibanda satisfied.

A second half strike by winger McKinnon Mushore was all that Bosso needed to beat a spirited Black Rhinos who played more purposeful football than their opponents who defended well.

Highlanders were not fluid in their play as they are normally known for, as they sat behind the ball for long, maybe waiting to pounce on quick breaks that were neither executed well.

The passing and attacking flair that excites their followers was lacking as they were too ordinary and in some instances, totally disjointed.

But as Highlanders’ assistant coach Antonio Torres said before their trip to Harare that “playing good or bad, what we want is coming back with three points”. Bosso did just that, ending a six-year winless jinx against the army side in Harare.

Highlanders have always struggled playing away to Black Rhinos since their return to the Premiership in 2017, losing 3-0 that season, going down 1-0 the following season, sharing spoils in a 1-1 draw in 2019 and in the 2021/22 season, Bosso lost 2-0.

And when Mushore bundled home the winner in the 58th minute after Black Rhinos goalkeeper Onismo Matava had punched back Lynoth Chikuhwa’s effort, Bosso knew they had to protect their lead.

“A win is a win and at times you’ve to grind the result which we did. I think we defended well as a team and I just want to applaud the lads for fighting for maximum points. It’s the positive, fighting attitude that wins us games and we hope to continue like that,” said the Highlanders captain.

Sibanda made two telling saves, first in the early stages of the game when he dived to parry Valentine Katsande’s curler out for a corner.

Sibanda was again on guard to block a strike by the impressive Nelson Mwasanga in the 36th minute.

Highlanders coach Baltermar Brito was happy with the victory.

“It’s a game of football that you sometimes play well and sometimes not in the game but what is important is to ensure that we win, which is what we did. We didn’t do well in the first half and we did analyse during half-time and our players did understand that very well and we won.

“It’s good we won the game and it’s an important victory,” Brito said.

The away win to Black Rhinos means that Highlanders have managed to collect four points out of six, a record better than last season when their first victory came on Matchday 4 when they beat Whawha 2-0 at Barbourfields Stadium.

Last season, Highlanders started with an away 2-0 defeat to Rhinos, followed by a 0-0 draw with Ngezi Platinum Stars and then lost their third game away at Manica Diamonds 1-0.

In their next match, Bosso face FC Platinum who edged Cranborne Bullets 1-0 at Mandava Stadium. — @ZililoR