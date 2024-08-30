Bosso still in title race: Kaindu

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

DESPITE their setback against Chicken Inn last weekend, Highlanders coach, Kelvin Kaindu firmly believes they are still in the title race with 10 games left to the end of the season.

Ten-man Gamecocks held Bosso to a goalless draw at Barbourfields Stadium last weekend in a match Kaindu felt they should have won.

As things stand on the table, Highlanders is nine points behind log leaders Simba Bhora with 30 points still to play for and Kaindu is not throwing in the towel yet.

“No one has been declared as the winner. The race is still on for everyone. It puts us on a disadvantage especially with the points that we dropped in the last game against Chicken Inn, but the race is still on. There are a number of points still to fight for and l think we can be hopeful,” said Kaindu.

He knows well, Bosso will not afford to drop points in their upcoming games starting with their home tie against Herentals at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

The Zambian coach shared how his team has prepared for the game against the students.

“In terms of match preparations. We may have good news and bad news. The bad news is that we saw Prince Ndlovu limping off last Sunday and he is one of the key players and he joins our injury list this week. We had Muduhwa missing but he is back. Godfrey Makaruse has also made progress and could be available on Sunday.

“We are still yet to assess the levels of fitness for Never Rauzhi. Our other challenge is that we have another suspension with Melikhaya Ncube set to sit out this weekend. I think that puts us at a disadvantage but we are working with everyone who is available for us to prepare for the game that we are playing on Sunday,” said Kaindu.

On Ndlovu’s injury Kaindu said: “It’s not that bad, we are just anticipating that in two weeks he must be able to resume training.”

In other matches, Ngezi Platinum and Dynamos will return to action after representing the country in Africa in the last fortnight to face Yadah and Chegutu Pirates respectively.

Chicken Inn will travel to the Colliery Stadium for a date with Hwange.

Fixtures:

Saturday:

Bulawayo Chiefs v Telone (Luveve Stadium), Yadah v Ngezi (Heart Stadium), GreenFuel v Caps United (GreenFuel Arena), ZPC Kariba v FC Platinum (Nyamhunga) Simba Bhora v Bikita Minerals (Wadzanayi Stadium)

Sunday:

Dynamos v Chegutu Pirates (Rufaro Stadium), Hwange v Chicken Inn (Colliery Stadium), Highlanders v Herentals (Barbourfields Stadium), Manica Diamonds v Arenel (Sakubva Stadium)