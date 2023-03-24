Bosso strikers challenge each other

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club players have challenged each other to convert scoring opportunities that come their way, with their chief striker Stanley Ngala confident that goals will come soon.

Bosso, who travel to Harare to face army side Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow were held at Barbourfields Stadium to a 0-0 draw by ZPC Kariba, in a match they wasted a number of scoring opportunities.

Striker Washington Navaya blew up two glorious opportunities in the ZPC Kariba match that any forward worth his salt should have buried.

In the third minute, Lynoth Chikuhwa broke on the left side, did well to lift his head to send a cross to the right where Navaya was making a run from the blindside, only to fail to direct his header on target.

Five minutes later, Navaya fluffed another glorious scoring opportunity, doing injustice to a good build up that involved Ray Lunga and Devine Mhindirira.

The Highlanders playmaker Mhindirira who played as a false number nine threaded a perfect pass defence splitting pass that brought Navaya one-on-one with ZPC Kariba’ goalkeeper Tapiwa Chilenga and the wasteful Bosso forward shot straight at the goalie.

A couple of minutes into the second half, Ngala, unmarked in the box, headed wide a delivery from Lunga.

Ngala said as players, they spoke about their failure to bury chances and hope for a better outing against Black Rhinos.

“After the game we spoke and everyone agrees that we need to convert chances that come our way. My job as striker is to score and if I don’t but create opportunities for others I’m happy.

“Right now our focus as we go for our next match is to try and have a good start to the season because last season we didn’t start well,” said Ngala.

For the 2021/22 season, Highlanders started with an away 2-0 defeat to Black Rhinos, followed by a 0-0 draw with Ngezi Platinum Stars and then lost their third game away at Manica Diamonds 1-0.

Bosso registered their first win on Matchday Four, beating Whawha 2-0 at Barbourfields Stadium. This was followed by a 1-0 shock loss to Bulawayo City.

To say they are focused on a good start to the season, Ngala and his Highlanders teammates would want a victory against Black Rhinos and then follow that up with more wins.

Highlanders have tricky opening matches and if they entertain any hopes of being among title contenders, then they have to up their game by collecting maximum points.

Having been done with ZPC Kariba and visiting Black Rhinos, Bosso’s next three matches will be at home to champions FC Platinum, then a derby with Chicken Inn, before facing perennial rivals Dynamos.

Ngala’s striking partner Lynoth Chikuhwa also believes they can break the duck.

“In our last match we didn’t score as a team. About the next game, we are going to fight as a team to score. Even if I don’t score and say for example Peter Muduhwa (a defender) scores we will be happy because goals and results are a teamwork.

We believe that soon, we will score and we hope it’s in the next game against Black Rhinos,” said Chikuhwa.

In tomorrow’s encounter, Highlanders will have to do without on loan striker Calvin Chigonero who is down with a flu bug, while Lunga’s availability is subject to passing a late fitness test.

Meanwhile, Highlanders coach Baltermar Brito who missed last weekend’s opener as he was in Portugal to renew his Uefa-Pro coaching badge was expected in Bulawayo yesterday and will preside over the Black Rhinos game.

Against ZPC Kariba, Madinda Ndlovu and goalkeepers’ trainer Daniel Khumalo were seen barking instructions which they got from the pair of Joel Luphahla and Torres who were on the terraces. — @ZililoR