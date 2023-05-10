Bosso strikers curse a threat to championship

Ricky Zililo

[email protected]

HIGHLANDERS Football Club’s quest to end a 17-year-old Premier Soccer League title drought might come to naught if their strikers continue firing blanks.

The Bulawayo soccer giants who last won the league championship in 2006 are presently at the top of the table tied on 15 points with Caps United who have an inferior goal difference.

Bosso have a game in hand against old foes Dynamos, having played seven matches.

This afternoon, Highlanders might find themselves in second position should Ngezi Platinum Stars who are unbeaten in 17 matches stretching to last season collect maximum points against anchors Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium. Ngezi Platinum Stars are third on the table with 13 points from seven games.

Unlike Highlanders whose conversion rate is less than a goal per match having found the back of the net six times in seven matches, Ngezi Platinum Stars have been ruthless, scoring 13 goals in seven games.

Highlanders are thriving on solid defence that has seen the soccer giants only conceding once in their 2-1 home win against reigning champions FC Platinum.

The backline that has goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, experienced pair of Peter Muduhwa as well as Mbongeni Ndlovu and wingbacks Andrew Mbeba, Archiford Faira who missed the last two matches due to an injury and Godfrey Makaruse has been watertight.

The central defensive midfield partnership of Melikhaya Ncube and Darlington Mukuli has been doing well to break opposition attacks and provide cover for the defenders.

It is their attacking ability where Highlanders are falling short.

Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito’s trusted striking partnership of Stanley Ngala and Lynoth Chikuhwa has produced just one goal, scored by Ngala in the 2-1 win against FC Platinum.

Highlanders’ six goals have come from winger McKinnon Mushore who got the winner when they edged Black Rhinos 1-0, Ngala and defender Muduhwa against FC Platinum, a brace by Calvin Chigonero in the 2-0 away victory at Yadah and Washington Navaya as Bosso beat Hwange 1-0.

Brito should be a worried man seeing his last season’s top marksman Lynoth Chikuhwa going for 14 games without a league goal. Chikuhwa banged 10 goals for Bosso last season and expectations were high that he would be the team’s trusted gunslinger this year.

The 29-year-old striker seems to be struggling with his game. He missed two glorious opportunities on MatchDay 3, including a penalty as Highlanders drew 0-0 with Chicken Inn.

What is clear is that Chikuhwa’s partnership with Ngala who scored seven goals last season isn’t yielding results and maybe it’s high time that Brito thinks of another combination.

Chigonero and Navaya, both strikers, scored their goals coming from the bench.

Last Sunday, Highlanders failed to crack Sheasham’s backline and it was the same during their match against Hwange in which they ended up getting a “lucky” goal from Navaya as the encounter was seemingly headed for a draw.

Most teams that Highlanders face have mastered the art of time wasting to frustrate Bosso, meaning that the Bulawayo giants should be clinical when they get scoring opportunities.

Highlanders face Simba Bhora in their next match at Barbourfields Stadium. Led by ex-Dynamos gaffer Tonderai Ndiraya, Simba Bhora who are winless in three consecutive outings, picking just a point from a possible nine are under pressure to turn around their fortunes.

Ndiraya is tactically astute and it is highly likely that he will come to Barbourfields Stadium with a game plan of creating a defending block, try to frustrate Bosso and get them on breaks.

As usual, Highlanders will look to their fans to back them and give them energy as they fight for points.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League

Matchday 9 Fixtures

Friday, May 12: Cranborne Bullets v Greenfuel (National Sports Stadium)

Saturday, May 13: Herentals College v Dynamos (National Sports Stadium), Bulawayo Chiefs v Sheasham (Luveve), Manica Diamonds v Chicken Inn (Gibbo)

Sunday, May 14: Highlanders v Simba Bhora (Barbourfields), Caps United v Hwange (National Sports Stadium), Triangle United v Yadah (Gibbo), Ngezi Platinum Stars v FC Platinum (Baobab)

Monday, May 15: ZPC Kariba v Black Rhinos (National Sports Stadium)

