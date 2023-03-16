Bosso stronger than last season

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club’s assistant coach Antonio Torres believes the squad they have assembled is stronger than the one that they had last season.

Pritchard Mphelele is the notable absentee from Highlanders’ season squad that was announced on Thursday.

Bosso announced a squad of 25 players that has seven new signings, meaning Mphelele, the former Hwange and Manica Diamonds player who plays on the left side had to make way for one of the arrivals.

The confirmed sevn new arrivals at Bosso are defenders Marvelous Chiigumira and Gillian Nyathi, midfield-quintet of Melikhaya Ncube, Brighton Manhire, Elshamar Farasi and McKinnon Mushore as well striker Calvin Chigonero.

Chigumira joins Bosso from TelOne.

Nyathi, who can play as a central defender as well as defensive midfielder was promoted from the Bosso-90 alongside Mushore who is a left attacking midfielder, with the pair of anchorman Ncube and winger Farasi joining Bosso from relegated Bulawayo City.

Defensive midfielder Manhire joins Highlanders following a stint he had with South Africa’s Premiership side Richards Bay when they were in the first division.

Chigonero is on a season’s loan from Talen Vision.

Speaking the club’s first press conference, Torres said: “Under the circumstances we have, we’re happy with the squad. At the last conference we told you that we don’t want to make many changes. In our opinion we didn’t make lots of changes and we’re stronger than last season because sometimes it’s about creating stability, creating dynamics.

Highlanders 2023 squad

Goalkeepers: Ariel Sibanda, Raphael Pitisi, Reward Muza

Defenders: Peter Muduhwa, Andrew Tandi, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Archiford Faira, Godfrey Makaruse, Marvelous Chigumira, Gillian Nyathi, Andrew Mbeba

Midfielders: Rahman Kutsanzira, Melikhaya Ncube, Divine Mhindirira, Elshamar Farasi, McKinnon Mushore, Mason Mushore, Ray Lunga, Prince Ndlovu, Darlington Mukuli, Briighton Manhire

Strikers: Stanley Ngala, Washington Navaya, Lynoth Chikuhwa, Calvin Chigonero. [email protected]