Bosso struggle against Mushowani

Highlanders’ Prince Dube goes for the ball against Mushowani’s Carlos Musinwa during a soccer league match played at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday. — Picture by Dennis Mudzamiri

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

Highlanders 0-0 Mushowani Stars

HIGHLANDERS coach Mandla Mpofu professed ignorance over the three-game ultimatum given to him by the club, saying he will soldier on to turn Bosso’s fortunes around and steer the team from relegation.

Mpofu and his technical team have fallen short of the six-point target from three games as they were beaten 2-1 by Triangle United and drew 0-0 against lowly Mushowani Stars yesterday.

They head to Hwange for the third game, meaning that should they beat the coalminers, Mpofu and his technical team would have collected only four points.

Yesterday he watched his charges squander numerous scoring opportunities in both halves and said a point against Mushowani Stars was a step in the right direction after three consecutive defeats to Caps United, Harare City and Triangle.

“We are always playing catch-up and I think we will accept the draw because we had lost three games on the trot. We will keep fighting,” said Mpofu.

“About the ultimatum, football is a pressure sport and every institution has set targets. It’s unfortunate that we find ourselves in a difficult position where we can collect four points instead of six for the three-game period under review.

“There was no ultimatum or letter given to the coaches, but it was just a meeting between the executive and the coaches where we said, look, let’s go for six points and review after three games.

“The games are getting fewer and fewer and we need to collect as many points as possible,” he said.

As usual, Bosso dominated their opponents, forcing them to defend in their half but failed to convert the chances they created.

Twice, midfielder Brian Banda tried long-range shots which were well dealt with by an alert Mushowani Stars goalkeeper, Admire Masuku.

Tinashe Makanda, Nqobizitha Masuku and Ray Lunga also watched their attempts going agonisingly wide.

Mushowani Stars came out of their slumber in the second half and played a good passing game.

They had their first attempt on goal just after the hour-mark when Amon Kambanje’s snap-shot went through a cluster of legs before being saved by goalkeeper, Ariel Sibanda.

Had they been patient in the final third, Mushowani Stars could have stolen three points.

Newman Mashipe, the Mushowani Stars coach, was happy with the point.

“The guys showed character and after defending deep in the first half, I told the boys to settle down and play our normal passing game. That is when we started creating chances.

“When we came for this game, I just psyched the players, told them look, we are going to Highlanders who have been losing and are in the same position as we are so let’s go and fight,” said Mashipe.

Teams

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda, McClive Phiri, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Andrew Mbeba, Peter Muduhwa, Nqobizitha Masuku, Brian Banda (Godfrey Makaruse 88th min), Ray Lunga (Russell Chifura 85th min), Prince Dube, Mbekezeli Sibanda (Bukhosi Sibanda 70th min), Tinashe Makanda

Mushowani

Stars:

Admire Masuku, Carlos Musimwa, Chelsea Nyakope, Eriya Mafirenyika, Webster Tafa, Clive Dzingayi, Crybet Mavuti, Sylon Chikwerengwe (Amon Kambanje 56th min), Paul Chiramba, Clemence Zimondi (Ishmael Nyanhi 70th min), Charles Rukwani (Blessing Phiri 56th min)

Results at A glance

Saturday: Bulawayo Chiefs 3-3 Caps United, FC Platinum 1-2 Chicken Inn, Dynamos 0-0 TelOne, Ngezi Platinum Stars 2-0 Herentals

Yesterday:

Chapungu 0-0 Triangle United, Manica Diamonds 2-1 Hwange, Highlanders 0-0 Mushowani Stars, Black Rhinos 1-0 Harare City

Fixture

Today: Yadah v ZPC Kariba (Rufaro)

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

Chicken Inn 21 11 5 5 32 14 18 38

Caps United 22 11 5 6 37 28 9 38

FC Platinum 21 10 6 5 21 11 10 36

ZPC Kariba 21 10 6 5 21 15 6 36

Triangle United 20 9 6 5 24 18 6 33

Dynamos 22 8 9 5 20 17 3 33

Black Rhinos 22 9 6 7 21 20 1 33

Ngezi Platinum 22 8 8 6 20 16 4 32

Chapungu 22 7 8 7 23 21 2 29

Manica Diamonds 21 6 8 7 20 21 -1 26

Hwange 22 6 8 8 21 27 -6 26

Harare City 22 7 4 11 21 25 -4 25

Highlanders 21 5 9 7 13 17 -4 24

Herentals 21 4 11 6 17 19 -2 23

Mushowani Stars 21 5 7 9 22 27 -5 22

TelOne 22 3 12 7 18 24 -6 21

Bulawayo Chiefs 21 4 6 11 18 35 -17 18

Yadah 20 3 8 9 14 27 -13 17

