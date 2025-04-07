Bosso stumble again . . . settle for third straight draw in Triangle

Action during the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match between Triangle United and Highlanders at Gibbo Stadium yesterday

Oscar Rusenga in Triangle, Zimpapers Sports Hub

Triangle 1-1Highlanders

HIGHLANDERS’ patchy form continued in the Lowveld heat yesterday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Triangle United in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter played at the newly homologated Gibbo Stadium.

While Bosso showed flashes of improvement in their overall play, especially in the second half, the result marked their third consecutive draw, a growing concern for coach Kelvin Kaindu as the Bulawayo giants’ early-season momentum stutters.

For Triangle United, the match was not just a game, but a lifeline.

Winless in their opening four fixtures, the Sugar Sugar Boys were desperate to avoid another loss, and they rose to the occasion in their first home outing of the season. Coach Luke “Vahombe” Masomere, under pressure following a string of poor results, will see this gritty performance as a possible turning point.

“I think we played very well,” said Masomere.

“We were under immense pressure to get a result, we had gone for four games without a single point. At least we have somewhere to start from.

“That one point is very important. We are now just a point away from Bikita Minerals and not far off from the rest of the teams. Highlanders is a well-organised team and a draw is not bad for us.”

There was added significance to the occasion as Gibbo Stadium hosted top-flight football for the first time this season after receiving the greenlight from Zifa just a week ago. The stadium will serve as home ground for both Triangle United and league debutants Bikita Minerals, who have relocated from Sakubva in Mutare.

Zifa president Nqobile Magwizi toured the venue ahead of kick-off and expressed satisfaction with the upgrades made to meet league standards.

Triangle, clearly buoyed by the home support and the return to familiar surroundings, started with purpose and took a surprise lead in the 13th minute — albeit through a sequence of events Highlanders will be eager to forget.

Bosso veteran and captain Ariel Sibanda, recalled to the starting line-up ahead of under-fire Raphael Pitisi, misjudged a long-range attempt from Joel Munsaka. In a moment of panic, Sibanda realised he was sliding outside his area with the ball still in his hands. He released it mid-slide but could not recover quickly enough as

Tawanda Chatuluka reacted first to slot home from close range — his first-ever topflight goal.

It was another blow for a Highlanders goalkeeping department that has already come under scrutiny this season. Pitisi was responsible for several errors in previous matches, forcing Kaindu to reshuffle the pecking order, but this decision also backfired.

And Triangle weren’t done. In the 21st minute, Munsaka came close to doubling their lead with a thunderous shot that beat Sibanda but ricocheted off the underside of the bar and back into play.

Highlanders took time to find their rhythm but gradually gained control of the midfield through the intelligent distribution of Ali Sadiki and the energy of Mason Mushore. Despite increasing possession, their first-half attacking efforts were largely toothless and they trailed 1-0 at the break.

The second-half, however, began with a noticeable change in tempo.

Bosso’s equaliser came in the 52nd minute and was a well-executed team goal. Never Rauzhi made a darting run down the right flank, combining neatly with Melikhaya Ncube in a flowing one-two move. Rauzhi then delivered a pin-point cross into the area, which Mushore met with a firm finish to level the match at 1-1.

It was no less than Highlanders deserved after their positive spell either side of half-time, but despite applying more pressure in the final quarter, they couldn’t find a winner.

Kaindu, though pleased with his side’s comeback, remains concerned by the avoidable nature of the goals his side are conceding.

“The only consolation that we have is that we managed to pick a point in a game that we were trailing,” he said.

“In the rest of the games, we have been the ones in command but failed to hold on to the lead.

“Once again today we made a mistake that I feel we could have avoided. But we came up strong in the second-half and got the equaliser. Still, there is a lot of work that needs to be done, especially in terms of the way we defend, because we gifted them with the goal they scored.”

Highlanders have now drawn three matches on the trot, including previous stalemates against GreenFuel and newcomers Scottland. While they remain unbeaten in five games, the inability to turn dominance into three points is becoming a trend that Kaindu must urgently address.

With tricky fixtures ahead, including a return to Barbourfields next week, Bosso’s title ambitions could hinge on how quickly they fix the minor issues that are denying them maximum points.

Triangle, on the other hand, will take heart from their spirited performance and look to build momentum in their upcoming match against fellow strugglers Bikita Minerals.

“I am happy with the way we have improved in terms of performance,” added Masomere.

“We haven’t improved in terms of results yet, but going into the next game, we are aiming for nothing but maximum points.”

As things stand, both teams walk away from this contest with positives — but for different reasons. For Triangle, the point offers hope; for Bosso, it adds to the growing sense of missed opportunity.

Teams

Triangle United: Hamilton Makainganwa, Kelvin Damalakunda, Carlos Musimwa, Jordan Pedra, Arnold Mawadza, Reginalt Ngazima, Tyler Mugoniwa, Tawanda Chatuluka, Menford Mudzimu, Joel Munsaka, Ali Sadiki

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda, Talent Dube, Arthur Ndlovu, McKinnon Mushore, Melikhaya Ncube, Reason Sibanda, Malvern Hativagoni, Brighton Ncube, Andrew Mbeba, Mason Mushore, Never Rauzhi