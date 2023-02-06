Bosso summon truant Mhindirira for disciplinary hearing

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

SOCCER Star of the Year finalist Divine Mhindirira has been summoned to appear before Highlanders Football Club’s disciplinary committee today (Monday), to answer charges relating to him missing the team’s preseason training.

Mhindirira has missed Bosso’s pre-season training, which started on January 16 despite being contracted until June 2024.

The midfielder who is being charged for breaching article 5 (a) (d) (g) of his contract;

“Failure to attend training sessions.

“Failure to carry activities as assigned to you by the club that is to say you failed to attend medicals.

“By failure to sections above you thus put the name of the club into disrepute,” read the club’s notification letter of the hearing.

Mhindirira had a midweek meeting with Bosso officials last week as he sought a way back into the squad after being absent without official leave (AWOL).

Mhindirira who has a running contract which ends on June 30 2024 reportedly tried to leave the club on the basis that Bosso had failed to honour contractual obligations by not paying him part of his signing on fee, with indications that Dynamos and Simba Bhora were among teams interested in the former Young Warriors midfielder. [email protected]

