Bosso take on Bulawayo Chiefs in second pre-season friendly Online

Bosso take on Bulawayo Chiefs in second pre-season friendly

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

HIGHLANDERS will play their second pre-season friendly against Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Last weekend, Bosso won 1-0 against Green Fuel in a friendly game played in Gweru on Sunday.

The club announced the friendly game via a statement on X.

“Lets meet at BF this Sunday as we clash with the noisy neighbors, Bulawayo Chiefs FC in a friendly match,” read the statement.

Gate charges for the match have been pegged at US$3 for the rest of ground, US$5 to sit on the wings and US$10 for a view from the VVIP section .

-@innocentskizoe