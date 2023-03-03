Bosso take preseason to Plumtree

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

WITH two weekends left before the start of the 2023 edition of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, Bulawayo giants Highlanders step up their preparations with a friendly match against Mainline FC in Plumtree on Saturday.

Plumtree Highlanders Supporters’ Chapter has organised the friendly match against the Zifa Southern Region Division One Soccer League outfit.

This will be third official friendly match for Highlanders where fans are allowed to watch Bosso in action. Highlanders drew 0-0 with Sheasham in Gweru and went on to face Dulivhadzimu FC in Beitbridge.

Bosso drew 3-3 and won 3-2 in games against first division side Dulivhadzimu. Calvin Chigonero, who is on loan from Talen Vision got his brace in the first game which Highlanders had to overturn the hosts’ 2-0 lead to force a 3-3 draw. Stanley Ngala scored the other goal to save Bosso blushes.

In the second encounter that Highlanders won 3-2, Lynoth Chikuhwa who banged 10 Premiership goals last season as well as Ray Lunga were on target.

On Wednesday, Bosso played two closed training games against Bulawayo Chiefs, drawing the first 2-2, before winning 4-2 the other encounter.

Bosso’s coach Baltermar Brito will use the Mainline friendly match to further assess trialists, 29-year-old defensive midfielder Brighton Manhire, right back Marvelous Chigumira (24) and 22-year-old attacking midfielder Elsharmar Farasi.

Manhire, popularly known as Bhaka is a product of Chicken Inn FC juniors, who also played for Bulawayo Chiefs before moving to South Africa.

The gritty midfielder played for Mbombela United and Richards Bay in South Africa’s first division, while 24-year-old Chigumira attempts to join Bosso from TelOne FC.

Farasi was with relegated Bulawayo City. [email protected]