Bosso test 3 hopefuls

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

TWO players, defensive midfielder Brighton Manhire and right back Marvelous Chigumira are going through their assessment at Highlanders Football Club with the hope of impressing the technical team before the club wraps up their 2023 squad.

The duo featured for Highlanders during Wednesday’s closed training game against Bulawayo Chiefs.

Bosso played two games against Bulawayo Chiefs, drawing the first 2-2, before winning 4-2 in the other encounter.

The 29-year-old Manhire, popularly known as Bhaka, is a product of Chicken Inn Football Club juniors, who also played for Bulawayo Chiefs before moving to South Africa.

In Mzansi, the gritty midfielder played for Mbombela United and Richards Bay in South Africa’s first division, while 24-year-old Chigumira attempts to join Bosso from TelOne FC.

Chigumira, who was on the radar of some Premier Soccer League clubs at the beginning of last season, failed to move as Gweru-based TelOne held on to his services hoping for a quick Premiership return.

TelOne were beaten to the Central Region Division One title by Sheasham FC.

Chigumira struck a brace in Highlanders’ second game against Bulawayo Chiefs, scoring from a free kick and hitting a long-range shot. New Highlanders signing Calvin Chigonero and 22-year-old ex-Bulawayo City midfielder Elshamar Farasi, who is also being assessed by the coaches were on target in Bosso’s victory.

Nozibelo Maphosa, the Highlanders communications and marketing officer confirmed that Manhire, Chigumira and Farasi are going through their trial stints.

Should the trialists make the grade, Manhire will compete for a starting place with Mason Mushore, Darlington Mukuli and Gillian Nyathi who was promoted from Bosso 90.

Chigumira will have to wrestle for the right-back position with Andrew Mbeba and Nigel Ncube, promoted from the development side. Ncube can also play as a central defender.

The left-footed Farasi will contest against Godfrey Makaruse and Pritchard Mphelele on the left side of the midfield as well as first team arrival McKinnon Mushore.

From last season’s squad, Highlanders opened slots after the duo of deputy captain Nqobizitha Masuku left to join Botswana Premier Soccer League title contenders Jwaneng Galaxy.

Bosso also released right-back Crispen Ncube, winger Toto Banda, central midfielders Muziwakhe Dlamini and Bukhosi Sibanda before they sold Adrian Silla to Caps United.

Meanwhile, Highlanders’ fans will have to wait longer to see players who will don the Bosso shirt in the 2023 season.

“The players are being assessed by the coaches. The squad for 2023 will be unveiled once it has been finalised,” said Maphosa.

She could not comment on whether Highlanders will have a friendly match this weekend to parade their players.

Bosso have had two friendly matches where fans have been allowed to watch them in action. Highlanders played out a 0-0 draw with Sheasham in Gweru and went on to face Dulivhadzimu FC in Beitbridge.

Amahlolanyama drew 3-3 and won 3-2 in games against first division side Dulivhadzimu. — @ZililoR