Bosso to announce second assistant

HIGHLANDERS are set to announce another member of the technical team tomorrow following today’s interviews.

Sources revealed that former club assistant coach Philani Mabhena, Shadreck Mlauzi recently shown the exit door by Thulani Sibanda at Bulawayo Chiefs and football legend and scoring sensation Agent Sawu were seen at Number 50 Robert Mugabe Way yesterday afternoon.

Mabhena has previous working experience at the club as juniors gaffer and senior team assistant coach. He is a Caf A licence holder.

Mlauzi who has coached the Mighty Warriors and assisted at Bulawayo Chiefs is a modern day coach who infuses sports science.

Sawu had a colourful career as a player in Africa, Europe and Asia. Apart from Caf B qualifications he has European coaching, scouting and management certificates. He could help solve striking problems at the club and has previous Premiership experience with a young Bantu Rovers.