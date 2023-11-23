Bosso to bow for Ngezi in final match

Raymond Jaravaza and Fungai Muderere

AT week 19 of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, Highlanders were basking in the glory of a 19-match unbeaten run, and millions of Bosso supporters in the country and across the borders for the first time in over a decade dared to dream of lifting the coveted championship title.

Sitting at the top of the Premiership table slightly over half way into the 2023 season was enough of a morale booster the players, coaches and supporters needed to believe that the championship was within reach of the Bulawayo giants.

The following weekend, however, the script began to change for Bosso when in Match Day 20, the black and white army lost 2-0 to FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium and the lead at the top of the table was reduced to just two points with second placed Ngezi Platinum hot on the heels of Highlanders.

Things took a turn for the worst in Match Day 21 when Bosso was toppled from the summit of the log standings by Ngezi Platinum after a two nil defeat to Chicken Inn at Barbourfields Stadium.

Coach Baltemar Brito and his charges were to disappoint the Highlanders fans further with another dismal performance in Match Day 23 when Dynamos ran riot over their bitter rivals at Barbourfields, scoring two quick goals in under 35 minutes and the game was abandoned after ugly scenes of crowd trouble erupted.

Bosso’s freefall after that from grace to grass is well documented and this weekend their journey from title “pretenders” to being the team that will give a guard of honour to champions Ngezi Platinum will be in display at Barbourfields Stadium.

A guard of honour is a display of respect that usually takes place after the team that wins the league is confirmed.

Prior to kick-off or a trophy presentation players from the opposing team will line up on parallel sides applauding the champions as they walk through.

The two sides meet to cap a season that Bosso worked hard for the better part of the first half of the season to stay at the top of the league table only to huff and puff with a series of defeats and surrender a well-deserved seven point lead to eventual championship winners Ngezi Platinum.

Staunch supporter Meluleki Tshuma, a kombi driver who plies the Emakhandeni-City route, said watching Bosso players hold a guard of honour for Ngezi Platinum will hurt more than the fact that his favourite team missed out on a chance to lift the title after a 17-year drought.

Bosso last won the championship in 2006.

“With a bit of luck we could have turned some of our many draws into wins and stayed at the top of the log but after the game that we lost to FC Platinum, everything started going wrong.

“I don’t think I will watch that match against Ngezi Platinum on Sunday, it will hurt the supporters seeing our players holding a guard of honour for a team that trailed behind us for 19 matches. Congratulations to Ngezi for fighting all the way to the last games to win the league and better luck to Bosso next season,” said Tshuma.

As it stands, Bosso have drawn 13, won the same number of games and lost seven from 33 matches and trail champions Ngezi Platinum by 14 points while sitting on fifth position.

Vusumuzi Nkiwane blamed the club executive for not giving the coach the strikers that he asked for during the transfer windows.

“It was obvious to everyone that we were not scoring goals with the few that we managed to score coming from defenders or set pieces but the executive chose to ignore Brito’s calls for strikers, especially Obriel Chirinda, that he wanted desperately. This year could have been our chance to win the championship but on Sunday we will be holding a guard of honour for another team,” said Nkiwane.

