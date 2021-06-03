Bosso to face Bulawayo City without defenders Mbeba and Tandi

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

INJURIES have forced Highlanders’ central defenders Andrew Mbeba and Andrew Tandi out of Sunday’s Chibuku Super Cup tie against Bulawayo City at Barbourfields Stadium.

Their absence will force Bosso coach Mandla Mpofu to field a makeshift defence similar to the encounter against Chicken Inn last Sunday.

With central defensive stalwart Peter Muduhwa only available when the transfer window opens next month, Mbongeni Ndlovu looks set to again partner with new boy Crispen Ncube, while Charlton Siamalonga, who replaced Tandi against the Gamecocks last week, will play right-back, with Pritchard Mpelele playing at left-back.

According to Mpofu, Mpelele produced a man-of-the-match performance, while Ncube and Ndlovu’s partnership also impressed the coach.

“I did not have a problem with Mbongeni having to shift into central defence because he has played in that position before. But l had a problem when it comes to Ncube. l did not know how he was going to respond, but he did very well. I told him to do the basics and he did just that. I saw a lot of dimensions from him,” said Mpofu.

Mpofu said he will face a selection headache when all his players are available for selection. – @innocentskizoe.