Bosso to field full strength side in Independence Cup final

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club will send a full strength squad for the Independence Cup match against archrivals Dynamos at Mount Darwin Highlanders on Tuesday, April 18.

Bosso are the defending champions, having edged DeMbare 1-0 at Barbourfields Stadium at the 42nd Independence celebrations.

With the league tie postponed to a later date to pave way for the 43rd Independence celebrations, Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito said their focus has shifted to the cup game.

“It’s a game that we’re facing the main rivals in the country. So we go to the cup as we did in the last games with a competitive team, we’ll make some changes but it will be a competitive team and we’ll field a starting XI that can give us a good result for that game.

“We had some feedback about the field. At the moment we can focus on the positive sides about the game. It’s a game that there are two rivals, with one common sponsor (Sakunda Holdings) who is doing everything for the two side. The two teams have strong history in Zimbabwe and we’ve to go there with a positive mind and bring positive vibes to the game,” said Brito. [email protected]