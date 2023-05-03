Bosso to forfeit points over affiliation

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIFA Southern Region has threatened to suspend Division One Soccer League fixtures for Bosso-90 over non-payment of affiliation fees.

In a letter addressed to Highlanders and titled; “Reminder of Affiliation fees for 2022/23 amounting to US$1 634.90,” Zifa Southern region administrator Augustin Ndlovu said Bosso-90 have a balance of US$134.90 for last season and have to pay US$1 500 for the 2023 season.

“We note with concern that after having written to you several times reminding you about paying affiliation fees you have not made an effort to settle your affiliation. The Association will be left with no option but to suspend your fixtures starting with the weekend 6 May 2023 and you will be forfeiting points to the opposing team,” wrote Ndlovu.

Bosso 90 are second on the table tied on seven points with Mosi Rovers, Talen Vision and ZPC Hwange after three games.

Binga Pirates who had been given up to week three to clear last year’s debt of US$1 900 have since paid and will start playing the games this weekend.

